It seems that the new iPhone 14 lineup will pack tons of power under the hood. Indeed, Apple is well-known for delivering fast and potent products. But iPhones don't necessarily stand out for having the best specs available, or at least in the RAM department. For instance, you will see that Apple has been using 4GB RAM in its devices since the launch of the iPhone XS Max back in 2018, and it continued to do so until the announcement of the iPhone 12 Pro that launched with 6GB RAM, while Android phones are now packing up to 16GB RAM.

