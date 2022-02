As an African-American and as an entrepreneur coach, I often get asked how one can become more sensitive, thoughtful, and cooperative with the Black experience. It is a learning curve: Many people haven't been aware of diversity, equity, and inclusion and, just as suddenly, are expected to actively be an ally, if not an activist. I've been a lifelong supporter of both feminism and the LGBTQ community, so I can relate--you can be ignorant to the privilege handed to you. It is invisible.

SOCIETY ・ 19 HOURS AGO