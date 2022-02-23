Fashionista's Favorite Fall 2022 Collections From London Fashion Week

When I’m getting dressed for London Fashion Week, I always like to make a statement, taking elements of my own style and incorporating them with key runway trends for a look that feels current, but still very much ‘me’. Below, I’m sharing five key looks I wore while pounding the pavement at the recent spring/summer shows, paired with some of my favourite pieces from the new Liberty collection exclusively at Specsavers. I love the versatility of the collection and how each style of frame works well with multiple different looks – they’re modern and transitional, allowing me to switch it up easily. Below, five of my favourite looks I styled during London Fashion Week.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO