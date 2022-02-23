CBS Orders Music Stars’ ‘Superfan’ Game Show....

Jane the Virgin's Jennie Snyder Urman is behind Sober Companion, a gender-swapped remake of a failed 2014 pilot starring Justin Long. Written with David Rosenthal, Sober Companion revolves around "Eliza, a hot-mess alcoholic who owns a bar with her uncle in New Orleans, but is forced to get her life together when the court appoints her an exhaustingly upbeat sober companion with whom she has to live 24/7," according to Deadline. The Hug Machine, from Sam Laybourne and Jorma Taccone, "follows a dad, who gets a second chance to save both his marriage and his flailing rock career when his band unintentionally finds success in the raucous, cutthroat world of children’s music."
