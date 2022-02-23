OK-LEAD shares leadership and education

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI hope each of you had as great an end to the week as I did...

stpetecatalyst.com

Leadership St. Pete to enhance Clam Bayou Marine Education Center

Thanks to the Leadership St. Pete (LSP) Class of 2022, the Clam Bayou Marine Education Center will soon receive much-needed improvements to make the facility more comfortable and inviting for area students and children. LSP recently announced the launch of its latest class project, titled “Waves of Inspiration.” The 53rd...
Watauga Democrat

Watauga Women in Leadership to host networking and educational events

WATAUGA — Watauga Women in Leadership is a department of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce that sets out to empower women in business and leadership in the community. The organization hosts events with educational speakers as networking opportunities and as a place for support. Natalie Harkey, finance manager...
NebraskaTV

State Board of Education candidate Sherry Jones shares views

KEARNEY, Neb. — State Board of Education District 6 candidate Sherry Jones spoke to the Buffalo County Republican Women on Wednesday. Jones talked about what she calls her conservative views for kids, parents and taxpayers. She said she's been in education for 35 years and believes that Health Education...
WOUB

Dr. Timothy Brown shares his leadership story in ‘No One Cheers for Goliath’

Dr. Timothy J. Brown’s C.V. paints an intimidating picture – to say the least. Currently the Dean of the Liberal Arts for Pennsylvania’s Montgomery County Community College, Dr. Brown has received over a dozen impressive accolades throughout his career — including awards from organizations such as the Frederick Douglass Institute and the Eastern Communication association. This is in addition the breathtaking chronicle of high ranking academic leadership positions Dr. Brown has fulfilled – as well as earning a Bachelor’s and Master’s in Communication Studies from West Chester University and a Ph.D. in Rhetoric and Public Address from Ohio University.
WETM

Leading black educator continues to make a positive impact on the future generation

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – In honor of Black History Month, black educators in the United States and across the world continue to inspire and leave great impacts on future generations. One such educator is Cornell University professor of African American Literature Riché Richardson, who joined the Africana Studies and Research Center in 2008.
the University of Delaware

Women Leading Delaware Education Conference

With support from the Delaware Department of Education, the Delaware Academy for School Leadership (DASL) in the College of Education and Human Development at the University of Delaware will host the fourth annual Women Leading Delaware Education Conference on March 9, 2022. The event will be held virtually. The Women...
Madison365

4th Annual Black History Education Conference will share best policies, practices, programs with educators across the U.S.

The 4th Annual Black History Education Conference’s theme this year is “I Am Somebody” and will take place virtually Friday-Saturday, Feb. 18-19. This two-day conference, hosted by UW-Madison Professional Learning and Community Education (PLACE), will provide a space for educators from across the country to come together and share policies and practices that promote high levels of achievement in under-served and underrepresented school communities.
Lancaster Online

Coatesville Area school board OKs resolution calling for increased funding for public education

During its Feb. 23 meeting, the Coatesville Area school board unanimously approved a resolution calling on the Pennsylvania General Assembly to increase funding for public education. The board called upon the assembly to remove barriers to equal educational opportunity across the commonwealth, including the “funding rules that entrench structural inequality.”...
The Guardian

Kicking universities is no way to solve the divide between the academic and the rest

The British class system continues to cast its noxious shadow. For more than a century, British working-class children and teenagers have been offered second-best routes to education and training. By contrast, middle-class offspring will find their way – a significant minority via the queue-jumping privileges of private education – to university or a professional qualification.
MedicalXpress

People from all major racial and ethnic minority groups in U.S. report frequent COVID-19-related discrimination

People from all major racial and ethnic minority population groups in the United States report experiencing more COVID-19-related discrimination than white adults, a new study shows. COVID-19-related discrimination includes experiences of being threatened or harassed based on someone's perception of another having COVID-19. To date, this is the largest study, with the most diverse participants, to examine discrimination related to COVID-19. The study was led by Paula D. Strassle, Ph.D., of the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD), part of the National Institutes of Health, and was published in the American Journal of Public Health on Feb. 23, 2022.
