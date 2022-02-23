‘Empire’ actress Lindsey Pearlman left suicide note before her death: report

A suicide note was reportedly left by “Empire” actress Lindsey Pearlman before she was found dead in a car in Hollywood last week.

The note was found at Pearlman’s home, according to TMZ , which reported the actress also left a note in her car that urged its finder to call 911.

Pearlman’s body was discovered near Los Angeles’ Runyon Canyon Park last Friday. She went missing five days earlier.

A medical examiner has completed an autopsy but didn’t release a cause of death for Pearlman as an investigation into her death continues.

Before her death, Pearlman, who was 43, allegedly called her husband and said she planned to end her life, TMZ reported, citing unnamed official sources. She reportedly battled depression, but authorities haven’t addressed those details publicly.

In an Instagram post last week, Pearlman’s husband said he is “broken” by his wife’s death.

“I will share more later, but I wanted to (say) thank you to everyone for their love and efforts and ask you to respect the privacy of her family at this time,” Vance Smith wrote.

Lindsey Pearlman appeared on a 2015 episode of “Empire” and had recurring roles on “General Hospital,” “The Ms. Pat Show” and “Vicious.”