Queens man accused of stabbing son-in-law to death pleads guilty as jury begins deliberations

A man on trial for stabbing his son-in-law to death during a wild clash inside the family’s Queens apartment pleaded guilty to manslaughter as a jury began its first day of deliberations, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Marco Ortiz pleaded guilty Tuesday and is expected to get 19 years in prison for the Jan. 24, 2019, killing inside his Briarwood home.

“As jurors decided his fate, the defendant opted to plead guilty to manslaughter in the killing of his daughter’s husband in 2019,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “A family dispute should never end in bloodshed but in this instance an argument between the two men escalated in violence and a tragic death.”

Ortiz’s pregnant daughter, his granddaughter and his son-in-law Travis Ford moved in with him two weeks before the fatal clash, cops said.

On the night of the slaying, Ortiz’s daughter was in the hospital after just giving birth, prosecutors said. Ortiz was home caring for his granddaughter when Ford, who was drunk, began arguing with him and punched him in the face, according to court records.

“I grabbed my granddaughter and went into another room where he followed me and began punching me again and again,” Ortiz told police, according to prosecutors.

During the ensuing brawl, Ortiz grabbed a knife and slashed Ford in the face and jammed the knife into his stomach, police said. He dropped the knife in a glass of water in the kitchen sink, which cops found when they arrived.

Cops charged Ortiz with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. His trial began on Feb. 7 and lasted about two weeks before going to the jury, court records show.