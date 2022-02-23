Construction funds for food location approved by the El Camino College Board of Trustees

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett on Monday called on the County Board to approve a $24 million increase in borrowing to finance construction of a new consolidated jail. The County Board has already approved construction of a new jail that would decrease the total capacity from 1,013 to 922, and include both medical and mental health care facilities, both of which are largely absent from the current jail, Barrett said. The resolution before the board Thursday would authorize additional borrowing to cover a higher-than-expected price tag for the facility.

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO