Construction funds for food location approved by the El Camino College Board of Trustees

By Nicholas Broadhead
 3 days ago

Additional construction funds for a cafe located next to the El Camino College Bookstore were approved by the Board of Trustees on Tuesday, Feb. 22. These funds will...

