Construction funds for food location approved by the El Camino College Board of Trustees

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — The American College of Financial Services announced a pair of newly elected officers to its Board of Trustees, with John Howard selected as the Board’s new chair and Salene Hitchcock-Gear, JD, voted in as vice chair. The two executives are joined by new Board members Dr. Wallace Boston, Lt. Gen. Michelle D. Johnson (USAF-ret), Cheri Lytle, and Kristi Martin Rodriguez who collectively bring decades of financial services and leadership experience, and their expertise will support The College as a trusted source of applied financial knowledge and education.
Comments / 0