Trudeau's War on Truckers Is a War on Truth | Opinion

By Gord Magill
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Trudeau's war on truckers is not just a war on civil liberties, the right to peaceful protest, and the right to self-determination. It is a war on the...

Bane Wiley
3d ago

These "politicians", and I use the term loosely, are the problem. What happpened to the right to peaceably assemble and to redress grievances? This was no longer a convoy. They had parked the trucks to redress grievances with a government that refused to hear their grievances. What would the politicians do if all truckers parked their trucks. Politicians can not dictate that I have to drive that truck. That is not economic espionage, worling with the GEF/WEF is,was,and has been economic espionage.

"Truth be told"
3d ago

Trudeau has brought Communism to Canada, and those within their Government agree with that. Sad day.

Mike Constantine
3d ago

This is what happens when you don't have a second amendment! This is why liberals hate the 2nd amendment!

