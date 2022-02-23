ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Florida officer shoots charging dog after it attacks two outside smoke shop

By Rob Garguilo
 3 days ago

Authorities are investigating an attack involving two dogs and a police shooting that followed on Tuesday in Broward County.

The dogs injured a man and a woman about 10:40 a.m., in Fort Lauderdale. A police officer who responded fired at a charging dog in self-defense, police said.

Officers used crime scene tape to surround an area in a parking lot near Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest First Avenue. A man working at a nearby tobacco shop said a woman who was bleeding rushed inside and asked him to call 911.

The tobacco shop employee said Fire Rescue personnel took the woman and the man away in ambulances. They suffered minor injuries, police said. Hours later, there was still blood near the entrance of the tobacco shop.

An animal control employee took two dogs away in a white van. Authorities later said a dog was humanely euthanized.

