NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Quality low-income and affordable housing has been a challenge in the Big Apple for decades. But as CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Monday, there’s a gem of a building in Brooklyn that has the design, community, and backing that’s making it work. “Good design can be done at every dollar level. For those who live here, this is luxury,” said Grant Marani, a partner at Robert A.M. Stern Architects. Marani and Andrew McIntyre are the architects behind ultra luxurious and high-priced projects like some on Park Place and Central Park West. But the latest project for the partners and senior design...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO