TRENTON, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy laid out new guidance Wednesday for schools as districts make their own decision to keep or remove masks. As CBS2's Meg Baker reported, the governor also said his weekly COVID-19 briefings will be ending. Schools will soon be able to make their own decisions about students and masks, and Murphy said he will hold his 250th and final COVID briefing on March 4, adding New Jersey is transitioning into an endemic, which means coping with a virus that may never completely go away. "With the Omicron tsunami continuing to swiftly recede, the case numbers...

TRENTON, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO