ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Meet The VC Firm With $544 Million To Buy ‘Orphaned’ Startup Stakes From Other Funds

By Alex Konrad
Forbes
Forbes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NewView Capital founder Ravi Viswanathan has worked with startups as a venture capitalist for more than two decades. He’s never seen the game change more than in its most recent stretch. He rattles off some highlights (and some low ones): the sudden lockdown of early 2020; the host...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

How to find a job as a scout for a VC firm

We’ve been studying VC scout programs, not just to improve our deal sourcing, but for four broader reasons:. Versatile VC runs a no-cost community for founders in transition, “Founders’ Next Move.” We have collected a wide range of resources for founders who may be considering launching a new company; angel investing/becoming a VC; buying a company; joining boards; consulting; serving as an interim executive; or just getting a job. Our goal is to invest in, co-invest with and/or recruit founders in transition.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sequoia Capital#Venture Capital Firms#Bessemer Venture Partners#Hedge Fund#Newview Capital#Nea
Axios Tampa Bay

Exclusive: Florida Funders raises $60 million for new VC fund

Florida Funders, a Tampa-based venture capital firm and angel investors network, tells Axios that it's raised $60 million for its second fund.Why it matters: Founded in 2013, Florida Funders has become something of a regional mentor for the slew of Silicon Valley VCs who've relocated to South Florida during the pandemic.What they're saying: "A lot of those investors reached out to us when they moved, but most of them are later-stage than us, so they ask us to feed them deals when the companies get to that point," says Saxon Baum, the firm's VP of investor relations.Most of the money for the new fund came from wealthy Floridians and family offices, with a Tampa concentration.Around half of Florida Funders' investment portfolio is in Florida-based companies, while the rest is scattered throughout the Southeast.When asked for one of the firm's more promising, yet below-the-radar, startups, Baum named XGen, a Clearwater-based e-commerce product curation startup that's begun working with Italian fashion brands like Armani and Ferragamo.
TechCrunch

Coast lands $27.5M from VC firms, slew of founders to provide expense management to fleet operators

The raise comes just seven months after New York-based Coast announced it had raised $6 million in a seed round of funding. Existing backers Avid Ventures, Better Tomorrow Ventures and BoxGroup also participated in the financing, along with new investors Flexport and The Fintech Fund. The company is also backed by a long list of founder angel investors such as Affirm’s Max Levchin, Plaid’s William Hockey, Unit’s Itai Damti, Flexport’s Ryan Petersen, Marqeta’s Jason Gardner and Alloy’s Laura Spiekerman and Tommy Nicholas, among others.
SOFTWARE
International Business Times

Crypto Firm Fireblocks Buys Payments Tech Platform For $100 Million

Fireblocks, an infrastructure provider for cryptocurrencies, has acquired First Digital, a stablecoin and digital asset payments technology platform. Fireblocks and First Digital said on Wednesday they had reached a cash and equity deal, without disclosing financial details, but two sources close to the deal said the purchase price was $100 million.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
St. Louis Business Journal

Clayton-based VC launches fund to invest in minority-owned firms

Advantage Capital has launched a new fund to provide access to capital to minority-owned businesses with the goal of helping to “close the racial wealth gap.”. With dual headquarters in Clayton and New Orleans, the venture capital firm and small business lender is working with the National Minority Supplier Development Council Business Consortium Fund Inc. (BCF) and several banks to invest in entrepreneurs of color.
SMALL BUSINESS
Forbes

How CIOs Can ‘Tune Up’ For The IT Composability Paradigm

Bernadette Nixon, CEO at Algolia, is an entrepreneurial & driven CEO with a strong track record of growing and scaling global businesses. Composability defines the modern cloud. But what does the composability paradigm really mean today? How deep does its DNA penetrate? How far across the application, database and supporting IT services landscape does it extend? And, above all, how should CIOs, CTOs and all other members of the C-suite be preparing for its impact, benefits and platform management responsibilities?
SOFTWARE
Forbes

How To Make Nearly 12% Annually In Real Estate

The stock market doesn’t just hand out safe yields up to 11.8%, vanilla money managers will tell you. And they are mostly right—but sometimes wrong. When these 11.8% dividends are safe to buy, it can really pay to be contrarian. An 11.8% yield means that a million-dollar portfolio...
REAL ESTATE
Forbes

Blitzscaling Beyond The 'Great Resignation'

Rohan D'Souza is currently Chief Product Officer of Olive AI — leading the charge on building the Internet of Healthcare. Throughout the past few decades, there have been many companies that have grown quickly, achieved success and changed the world. Some of these companies continue to inspire. However, what business leaders face today is different than what those leaders faced. The pandemic ushered in a new era, and past playbooks no longer apply.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Hack VC raises $200M fund to back early-stage crypto startups

Ed Roman, formerly a solo GP, invested in early-stage tech and crypto companies for over 10 years through Hack VC before partnering with Pack, who previously co-founded global crypto fund Dragonfly Capital and led Bain Capital Ventures’ foray into digital assets. Pack and Roman have each invested in several early-stage crypto companies prior to launching this fund, including DeFi platforms Compound Finance and Terra, Pack said.
MARKETS
Forbes

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Honeywell International, Thomson Reuters And Exelon

On 2/24/22, Honeywell International, Thomson Reuters, and Exelon will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Honeywell International will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.98 on 3/11/22, Thomson Reuters will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.445 on 3/15/22, and Exelon will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3375 on 3/10/22.
MARKETS
Forbes

Forbes

291K+
Followers
104K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy