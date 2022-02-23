Meet The VC Firm With $544 Million To Buy ‘Orphaned’ Startup Stakes From Other Funds
By Alex Konrad
Forbes
3 days ago
NewView Capital founder Ravi Viswanathan has worked with startups as a venture capitalist for more than two decades. He’s never seen the game change more than in its most recent stretch. He rattles off some highlights (and some low ones): the sudden lockdown of early 2020; the host...
We’ve been studying VC scout programs, not just to improve our deal sourcing, but for four broader reasons:. Versatile VC runs a no-cost community for founders in transition, “Founders’ Next Move.” We have collected a wide range of resources for founders who may be considering launching a new company; angel investing/becoming a VC; buying a company; joining boards; consulting; serving as an interim executive; or just getting a job. Our goal is to invest in, co-invest with and/or recruit founders in transition.
For Black-led startups, the lack of diversity in venture capital can pose a hurdle to access funding. The number of women and minority-owned venture and private equity funds rose 25% the year after the George Floyd protests, according to Fairview Capital Partners. The Jumpstart Nova fund, launched in 2021 to...
Melanie Akwule started Minwo Inc. to help Black-owned businesses grow and succeed. Then a phone call from an interested investor opened another door to support companies like hers. Akwule had pitched her Woodbridge startup to Mark Hubbard, general partner with Atlanta’s Renew Venture Capital, a new investment firm for young...
Florida Funders, a Tampa-based venture capital firm and angel investors network, tells Axios that it's raised $60 million for its second fund.Why it matters: Founded in 2013, Florida Funders has become something of a regional mentor for the slew of Silicon Valley VCs who've relocated to South Florida during the pandemic.What they're saying: "A lot of those investors reached out to us when they moved, but most of them are later-stage than us, so they ask us to feed them deals when the companies get to that point," says Saxon Baum, the firm's VP of investor relations.Most of the money for the new fund came from wealthy Floridians and family offices, with a Tampa concentration.Around half of Florida Funders' investment portfolio is in Florida-based companies, while the rest is scattered throughout the Southeast.When asked for one of the firm's more promising, yet below-the-radar, startups, Baum named XGen, a Clearwater-based e-commerce product curation startup that's begun working with Italian fashion brands like Armani and Ferragamo.
The raise comes just seven months after New York-based Coast announced it had raised $6 million in a seed round of funding. Existing backers Avid Ventures, Better Tomorrow Ventures and BoxGroup also participated in the financing, along with new investors Flexport and The Fintech Fund. The company is also backed by a long list of founder angel investors such as Affirm’s Max Levchin, Plaid’s William Hockey, Unit’s Itai Damti, Flexport’s Ryan Petersen, Marqeta’s Jason Gardner and Alloy’s Laura Spiekerman and Tommy Nicholas, among others.
Fireblocks, an infrastructure provider for cryptocurrencies, has acquired First Digital, a stablecoin and digital asset payments technology platform. Fireblocks and First Digital said on Wednesday they had reached a cash and equity deal, without disclosing financial details, but two sources close to the deal said the purchase price was $100 million.
Investors have a new investment option designed to align with Christian values — just look to the ticker symbol PRAY. One Scottsdale firm helped launch this new ETF and continues to actively manage its holdings.
Machine learning, data science and other computational methods are wielded by a growing number of biopharma startups to find new drug targets, design new therapeutics, and support their testing. Venture capitalists — including those that haven’t touched the sciences previously — are paying attention. As more biotech...
Advantage Capital has launched a new fund to provide access to capital to minority-owned businesses with the goal of helping to “close the racial wealth gap.”. With dual headquarters in Clayton and New Orleans, the venture capital firm and small business lender is working with the National Minority Supplier Development Council Business Consortium Fund Inc. (BCF) and several banks to invest in entrepreneurs of color.
Sequoia Capital is creating a new fund that will have up to $600 million to invest in crypto. The Sequoia Crypto Fund will focus on liquid tokens and digital assets. Sequoia said it plans to keep supporting open-source research.
Bernadette Nixon, CEO at Algolia, is an entrepreneurial & driven CEO with a strong track record of growing and scaling global businesses. Composability defines the modern cloud. But what does the composability paradigm really mean today? How deep does its DNA penetrate? How far across the application, database and supporting IT services landscape does it extend? And, above all, how should CIOs, CTOs and all other members of the C-suite be preparing for its impact, benefits and platform management responsibilities?
The stock market doesn’t just hand out safe yields up to 11.8%, vanilla money managers will tell you. And they are mostly right—but sometimes wrong. When these 11.8% dividends are safe to buy, it can really pay to be contrarian. An 11.8% yield means that a million-dollar portfolio...
Rohan D'Souza is currently Chief Product Officer of Olive AI — leading the charge on building the Internet of Healthcare. Throughout the past few decades, there have been many companies that have grown quickly, achieved success and changed the world. Some of these companies continue to inspire. However, what business leaders face today is different than what those leaders faced. The pandemic ushered in a new era, and past playbooks no longer apply.
Ed Roman, formerly a solo GP, invested in early-stage tech and crypto companies for over 10 years through Hack VC before partnering with Pack, who previously co-founded global crypto fund Dragonfly Capital and led Bain Capital Ventures’ foray into digital assets. Pack and Roman have each invested in several early-stage crypto companies prior to launching this fund, including DeFi platforms Compound Finance and Terra, Pack said.
On 2/24/22, Honeywell International, Thomson Reuters, and Exelon will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Honeywell International will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.98 on 3/11/22, Thomson Reuters will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.445 on 3/15/22, and Exelon will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3375 on 3/10/22.
A metaverse land grab is unfolding, with people paying millions to buy plots of virtual land. The prices continue to rise, and for a good reason: the metaverse could grow into a $30 trillion economic opportunity in the next decade. Although property values are surging, you can still get free metaverse land.
