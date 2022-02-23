ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Make Kevin's Famous Chili From 'The Office'

By Allie Gold
 3 days ago
Photo: The Office/Peacock

Have you ever actually read the terms and conditions in your streaming platform? Yep, me neither!

Well, Tiktoker, McKenzie Floyd did read the terms and conditions of her Peacock subscription and guess what she found.... Embedded in the description was Kevin Malone's chili recipe, made famous from 'The Office' Season 5 episode, "Casual Friday. "

In the cold opening of the episode, Kevin is carrying a huge pot of chili into 'The Office' something he brings to the office every year. “At least once a year, I like to bring in some of my Kevin's Famous Chili,” he says in the episode. “The trick is to undercook the onions. Everybody is going to get to know each other in the pot. I'm serious about this stuff."

Kevin’s Famous Chili Recipe

Courtesy of Peacock

1 lb. 85/15 lean ground beef

1 (12 oz.) coarsely chopped yellow onion

1 (15 oz.) can petite diced tomatoes

1 (8 oz.) can tomato sauce

2 (about 1 oz.) dried ancho chiles

1 cup water

2 1/2 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

Toppings of your choice (shredded cheese, scallions, etc.)

1. Combine beef and onion in a large saucepan over medium heat.

2. Sauté until meat and onion are browned (the trick is to undercook the onions).

3. Stir in tomatoes, tomato sauce, toasted ancho chilis, and water.

4. Season with chili powder, garlic powder, salt, and ground black pepper to taste.

5. Boil on a low-heat.

6. Simmer for 15 minutes while covered.

7. Add the toppings of your choice (shredded cheese, scallions, etc.).

8. Enjoy!

