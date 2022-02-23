ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When is the Europa League draw?

By Harry Latham-Coyle
 3 days ago

A number of Europe’s biggest clubs are awaiting their next Europa League opponents ahead of the Round of 16 draw.

Bayer Leverkusen , Monaco, Lyon and West Ham were among the eight group winners who advanced straight to this stage.

The other eight combatants will be determined by the two-legged play-off round.

This features the sides that finished second in the Europa League groups taking on the sides that dropped out of the Champions League after finishing third in the groups of the higher-tier competition.

The Round of 16 draw will be held at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland - the Uefa headquarters.

It is scheduled to start at 11am GMT (12pm CET) on Friday 25 February after the play-off round concludes on Thursday evening.

The Europa League draw will be shown live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom.

It will also be streamed live on Uefa.com.

Clubs cannot be drawn against teams from the same association as them at this stage - for example, Bayer Leverkusen cannot play Eintracht Frankfurt or any other German team.

The first legs of the last-16 ties will be played on Thursday 10 March while the second legs will be held one week later.

The Europa League group winners will play the second leg at home.

Villarreal are unable to defend their crown having advanced to the knockout stage of the Champions League.

The Europa League proceedings will be followed by the draw for the tertiary continental competition: the Europa Conference League.

It begins at 12pm GMT, and will again both be shown on BT Sport 1 and Uefa.com.

Among the eight group winners who will be in the hat are Roma, managed by Jose Mourinho, and Rennes, who advanced from Group G with Vitesse ahead of Tottenham.

Comments / 0

