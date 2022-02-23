ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Anna Karen death: On the Buses and EastEnders star dies in house fire, aged 85

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qTMlq_0eMiV4MB00

Anna Karen , star of On the Buses and EastEnders , has died aged 85 in a house fire in east London.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Windsor Road, Ilford shortly after 10.30pm on Tuesday night (22 February).

A family friend confirmed the news to Mail Online, saying: “We are absolutely horrified at the news about Anna.'

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Sadly, a woman has died following a house fire on Windsor Road in Ilford.

“Part of the ground floor of a mid-terrace house was damaged by fire. Sadly a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The Brigade was called at 22:40 and the fire was under control by 23:38.

“Three fire engines and around 20 firefighters from Ilford and Barking fire stations attended the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

Singer and TV presenter Cheryl Baker tweeted: “I have just heard the awful news that my fabulous mate, #AnnaKaren has died in a house fire. What an horrific way to die, I can’t bear to think about it. I adored her - She was an absolute treasure, both on and off the screen.”

More to follow.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Blackpool care home worker caught on camera raping woman, 99

A "despicable" care home worker was caught raping a 99-year-old woman with dementia on a hidden camera that had been installed by worried relatives. Her family fitted the device after her behaviour changed and she had begged: "Don't leave me, they will hurt me," the Crown Prosecution Service said. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mandy Allwood: Tributes to ‘Octomum’ who lost all eight of her babies as dies from cancer aged 56

Tributes have been paid to Britain’s “Octomum” who has died from cancer at the age of 56.Mandy Allwood made global headlines after she announced she was expecting octuplets with her then boyfriend Paul Hudson in 1996.But tragically she lost the six boys and two girls after going into labour early at 24 weeks, giving birth to them over the course of three days.Ms Allwood was expected to be cremated in a service funded by the local council with no mourners present on Friday morning.The mother went on to have three children – but neighbours and friends have revealed she “never...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Wife's heartbreaking final words to her husband as he lay dying waiting for an ambulance to arrive - as his family blame Dan Andrews' government for his death

The family of a man who died after waiting 40 minutes for an ambulance has slammed the Victorian government's claim that Covid-19 response times were to blame. Stewart Grant, 82, was suffering breathing difficulties from emphysema at his home at Cowes on Phillip Island, south-east of Melbourne, on January 29.
AUSTRALIA
BBC

Leeds rape: Man seen carrying victim in 2015 admits attacks

A rapist caught on CCTV carrying his female victim through Leeds city centre has admitted the attack more than six years after it took place. The woman was walking to get a taxi home after a night out when Austin Osayande approached her in Kirkgate in August 2015. Police released...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheryl Baker
Person
Anna Karen
BBC

Richard Morris: Covid diplomat took his own life, inquest finds

A diplomat who vanished while working for the government's Covid taskforce took his own life, an inquest has found. The body of Richard Morris was discovered in a forest near to his home in Bentley, Hampshire, in August 2020. The 52-year-old former ambassador to Nepal was last seen running in...
WORLD
The Independent

William Sampson: Police officer filmed beating teenage football fan found dead weeks before trial

A police officer charged with assaulting a teenage football fan after being filmed beating him with a baton has been found dead just weeks before his trial.PC William Sampson, 27, was filmed running at the fan and leaving him bloodied after hitting him during a fracas after a clash between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday.The teen was sent crashing to the ground and was taken to hospital with head injuries, sparking a furious backlash and prompting a probe from the police watchdog.PC Sampson, known as ‘Billy’, was due to face trial in March after pleading not guilty to unlawful and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Glasgow sisters to be evicted weeks after mother's death

Two sisters were told they would be evicted from the family home three weeks after their mother died. Brogan Webb said housing association Sanctuary Scotland told her she had no claim to the Glasgow property because she and her sister had moved into student accommodation. The 23-year-old said the firm...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#On The Buses#Fire Stations#Mail Online#London Fire Brigade#Annakaren
BBC

Radcliffe death: Driver who left girl, 11, dying in road is jailed

A "reckless" driver who left an 11-year-old girl lying fatally injured in the road has been jailed. Ruby Cropper died two days after being hit by the car on New Road in Radcliffe on 10 August 2020. Andrew Cairns, 36, had been driving at twice the speed limit, Greater Manchester...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Peter Swailes Jr spared jail despite exploiting a vulnerable man who was locked up for 40 years

A man who exploited a vulnerable victim found living in a squalid shed has walked free from court.Peter Swailes Jr, 56, was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court to a nine-month jail term, suspended for 18 months, for a modern slavery offence on Friday.The victim had been “used and abused” for 40 years by the defendant’s father Peter Swailes Sr, the court heard. He was made to live in a horse box, a disused caravan and more recently in a shed at a traveller site in Carlisle.The cramped shed, which he resided in for the five years up to 2018,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Husband and wife accused of killing two year-old neighbour in gas explosion deny manslaughter

A husband and wife have denied unlawfully killing their two-year-old neighbour in a horror gas explosion last year.George Arthur Hinds, who was aged two years and 10 months, died in the blast in the early hours of Sunday 16 May, 2021.Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident in Heysham, Lancashire, finding two houses in Mallowdale Avenue had collapsed, with a third seriously damaged.George’s parents Vicky Studholme and Stephen Hinds were rushed to hospital with injuries alongside the couple who were also hurt in the blast.Police confirmed that the explosion that killed the toddler was caused by a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

M1 crash: Mum admits causing deaths of her children in crash

A woman has admitted causing the deaths of two of her children in a crash. Mary McCann, 35, of Bamford Avenue, Derby, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by careless driving while under the influence of alcohol. Daughter Lilly, four, and son Smaller, 10, died at the scene...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Woman’s botched attempt to burn down house with children inside caught on CCTV

A woman has been jailed after trying to set fire to a family home with two young children inside, with her botched attempt caught on video.CCTV footage, released by Sussex Police, shows the moment Talisa Windsor, 30, of Amberley Drive in Hove, unsuccessfully tries to ignite petrol she poured outside the front door of the house in Hove’s Moyne Close.She is seen using a lighter to set fire to tissue stuffed in a petrol-filled bottle, then lobbing the makeshift incendiary device towards the entrance.It fails to catch fire, causing Windsor to get visibly frustrated and petulantly hurl the lighter after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Salford gang leaders jailed for murder of 'cuckooed' man

A gang leader and his second-in-command who left a vulnerable man whose home they had "cuckooed" to "bleed to death in his living room" have been jailed. Leigh Smith, 48, was stabbed multiple times by Jacob Cookson, 18, and Logan Eaton, 17, at his assisted-living flat on Cook Street in Eccles in June 2021.
HOMELESS
The Independent

Jamal Edwards death: SBTV founder and music entrepreneur dies aged 31

Jamal Edwards, the British entrepreneur who founded the pioneering online music platform SBTV, has died at the age of 31.Edwards gained fame as the chief executive of SBTV, which helped to launch the careers of chart-topping artists including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and Jessie J. At the age of 15, he launched his platform recording his friends performing on the estate where he lived in Acton, west London, before catapulting to success. He was awarded an MBE in 2014 for services to music.Edwards’ manager confirmed that he had died on Sunday morning (20 February). No cause of death has been...
MUSIC
The Independent

O2 Arena undergoing urgent repairs as staff warn it could be closed ‘for months’ after Storm Eunice damage

The O2 Arena could stay closed for months after large parts of its roof were torn off in Storm Eunice, it’s claimed.Around 1,000 people had to be evacuated from the enormous structure in south London on Friday as the canvas covering was damaged in high winds.An employee said they had been warned the venue, originally known as the Millennium Dome, could be closed “for a few months”, according to reports.Along with a 20,000 capacity arena which hosts concerts and sporting events, the O2 is home to a shopping centre, restaurants, bars and a cinema.The damage to the roof was...
U.K.
The Independent

BBC worker ‘raped during production of cookery show’

A woman was allegedly raped during production of a new BBC cooking show.City of London police are investigating the alleged attack, which reportedly happened in London in September.A source told The Sun the incident has made the crew “really nervous” and has sent “shockwaves” through the team working on the programme, Hungry For It.The new cookery competition pits amateur chefs against each other as they compete for challenges and get help from industry stalwarts.It is being presented by Stacey Dooley, who is best known for her documentaries covering social issues on BBC Three.A statement released by City of London Police said: “On Sunday 19 September 2021, City of London Police was contacted by another police force, which had received a late report of a rape that took place in September 2021.“The evidence in the case is currently being reviewed and the female victim has been supported by specifically-trained officers.”A BBC Studios statement said: “BBC Studios has robust processes in place to ensure that any of our staff or freelancers who may have been the victim of a crime are given all the appropriate support needed and that the matter is handled with the utmost seriousness and care.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJTV 12

Woman dies in Pearl house fire

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman, who was wheelchair-bound, died during a house fire in Pearl on Tuesday, February 22. Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl said investigators believe the woman was smoking and fell asleep, which led to the fire. Firefighters responded to the home on Monica Lane around 4:00 a.m. They believe […]
PEARL, MS
The Independent

The Independent

522K+
Followers
177K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy