Anna Karen death: On the Buses and EastEnders star dies in house fire, aged 85

Anna Karen , star of On the Buses and EastEnders , has died aged 85 in a house fire in east London.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Windsor Road, Ilford shortly after 10.30pm on Tuesday night (22 February).

A family friend confirmed the news to Mail Online, saying: “We are absolutely horrified at the news about Anna.'

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Sadly, a woman has died following a house fire on Windsor Road in Ilford.

“Part of the ground floor of a mid-terrace house was damaged by fire. Sadly a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The Brigade was called at 22:40 and the fire was under control by 23:38.

“Three fire engines and around 20 firefighters from Ilford and Barking fire stations attended the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

Singer and TV presenter Cheryl Baker tweeted: “I have just heard the awful news that my fabulous mate, #AnnaKaren has died in a house fire. What an horrific way to die, I can’t bear to think about it. I adored her - She was an absolute treasure, both on and off the screen.”

More to follow.