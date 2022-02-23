New bill would stop Chinese Communist Party members from attending U.S. Colleges

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
According to a new story from the Epoch Times, Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO) has sponsored a bill that would prohibit high-ranking members of the Chinese Communist Party – and their family members — from attending colleges in the United States.

“We have to realize that China has a plan for world domination. It sounds like some Hollywood movie; that’s the reality,” the congresswoman said. “We shouldn’t be aiding and abetting those who want to do us harm. It’s just wrong.”

The FBI has issued a warning about high-ranking CCP members in American universities being a potential security threat.

golf65
2d ago

There is no way our inept government could enforce that. All these policies that cannot be enforced. Why don’t we just stop letting any of them in

Dane Daniels
2d ago

Just cancel all Red Chinese student visas. They are only spies in training. US citizens should have first shot at college admissions.

Crow T
2d ago

You go to China you are followed and dogged by Chinese security services. They ask for you phones tablets if you are carrying one. We should be doing the same. Checking their visa status and keeping their whereabouts known at all times.

