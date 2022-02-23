New bill would stop Chinese Communist Party members from attending U.S. Colleges

According to a new story from the Epoch Times, Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO) has sponsored a bill that would prohibit high-ranking members of the Chinese Communist Party – and their family members — from attending colleges in the United States.

“We have to realize that China has a plan for world domination. It sounds like some Hollywood movie; that’s the reality,” the congresswoman said. “We shouldn’t be aiding and abetting those who want to do us harm. It’s just wrong.”

The FBI has issued a warning about high-ranking CCP members in American universities being a potential security threat.