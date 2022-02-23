ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Poison Control issues warning about COVID-19 rapid antigen tests

By Maia Belay, Jessica Bates, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LNuZL_0eMiUIWT00

( WJW )- As homes across the country have received the free at-home COVID-19 antigen tests, a new warning is being issued about a potential hazard.

According to Poison Control, the extraction vial in many of the kits includes a chemical that acts as a preservative agent and could be harmful if ingested.

Sodium azide is a colorless, tasteless, and odorless powder that has been used as a propellant in airbags and pest control agents, just to name a few. Poison Control officials say when swallowed the chemical can cause low blood pressure, cause dizziness, headache, and heart palpitations. In more severe cases, people can experience seizures, loss of consciousness and death may occur.

Poison Control officials say the amount of sodium azide in most rapid antigen kits is much lower than the amount expected to cause poisoning if swallowed by an adult.

You’re not supposed to swallow or otherwise ingest the chemical to take the test; you’re supposed to swab your nose, then insert the swab into the vial containing the chemical.

Will omicron bring us closer to herd immunity against COVID?

Poison Control is warning people should be aware the vials resemble small squeeze bottles or eye droppers. Some may accidentally confuse them with medications and apply the drops to their eyes or nose, which may cause irritation. It can also irritate your skin or cause a chemical burn.

The tests should be kept out of the reach of small children .

Rapid antigen tests work with a nasal swab to detect coronavirus. In most cases, results are available in as little as 15 minutes, depending on the brand of test used.

If you suspect someone has swallowed sodium azide, do not make the person vomit. For eye exposures, rinse the eyes for 15-20 minutes with warm tap water. For skin exposures, rinse the skin well with tap water. Immediately check the Poison Control online tool for guidance or call Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222. If someone has swallowed part of a rapid antigen test and is choking, call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

13-year-old suspect arrested in death of 77-year-old Indy woman

INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a 13-year-old in connection with the death of a 77-year-old Indianapolis woman and took another 13-year-old into custody for a burglary at her home. On Feb. 11, IMPD Northwest District officers were called to the 1800 block of Warman Avenue for a welfare check on 77-year-old Cecelia O’Bryan. They found O’Bryan […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
News 12

Study shows common heartburn drug may ease symptoms of COVID-19

A common over-the-counter heartburn drug may help ease the symptoms of people who have COVID-19, that's according to a new study by researchers on Long Island. Patients who took famotidine, the primary ingredient in Pepcid, saw symptoms such as breathing difficulties and abdominal pain as well as changes to smell and taste resolve more quickly than those who didn't.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen#Covid#Rapid Antigen Test#Poisoning#Wjw#Poison Control
KFOX 14

Chemical in mailed COVID-19 testing kits prompts poison reports

El Paso, TEXAS (KFOX14) — Test kits mailed can be considered dangerous due to a harmful substance found within them. The West Texas Poison Center is urged people to read the instructions before using any at-home COVID-19 testing kits. Nearly 200 million at-home COVID-19 tests were dispersed throughout the...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
deseret.com

Here are six signs on your skin you had COVID-19

It’s no secret that omicron variant symptoms continue to show up across the country as the omicron variant continues to spread. But those symptoms are popping up in mysterious ways. What to know: The Jerusalem Post recently reported that there are a number of COVID-19 symptoms you might not...
SKIN CARE
Chuckles Freely

The Cure for Alzheimer’s Might Be Sitting on the Shelf

The FDA approved the medicationsgemfibrozilandretinoic aciddecades ago for other uses, but now scientists believe they can reverse Alzheimer’s disease. Globally, some 50 million people suffer from Alzheimer’s, a degenerative brain disease characterized by memory loss, poor judgement, disorientation, among many other symptoms. For those that suffer from it and their families, the onset of Alzheimer’s can radically alter their lives, leaving many in need of serious care and counseling. Canadian author Joey Comeau said that “Alzheimer’s disease is death before death, and I’m terrified of it.”
deseret.com

Is too much mucus an omicron symptom?

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is still spreading around the country, and we’re still doing our best to keep up with the rising omicron variant symptoms that have emerged from infection. But there are still so many unknowns about what the omicron variant can do. What’s happening:...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in South Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is considering...
PUBLIC HEALTH
sciencealert.com

Mysterious 'Russian Flu' 130 Years Ago May Have Been a Coronavirus, Scientists Say

In 1889, a mysterious respiratory illness emerged in Russia and then spread across the globe, triggering at least three waves of infection over the course of several years. Now, some scientists suspect that this illness, dubbed the "Russian flu," actually may have been caused by a pandemic coronavirus similar to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, The New York Times reported.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Combination of two cancer drugs make pancreatic tumors treatable with immunotherapy methods

Pancreatic carcinoma is a tumor with an extremely poor prognosis for which effective treatments have not yet been found. In a preclinical animal model with mice, a team of researchers has now discovered a way of making pancreatic tumors treatable with immunotherapy methods using a targeted combination of two cancer drugs. The researchers believe that the promising combined approach could also prove effective with other cancer types.
CANCER
FOX59

FOX59

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy