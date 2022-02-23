ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate dazzles in Denmark: Fashion highlights from the royal visit to Copenhagen

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vAXVS_0eMiSHr000

The Duchess of Cambridge has been on a fact-finding mission in Denmark, visiting Copenhagen to learn about the country’s approach to early childhood development – a topic Kate has long been passionate about.

The mum of three appeared to be in good spirits while meeting educators, fellow royals and lots of little kids. She also didn’t disappoint on the fashion front, showing off three stylish winter outfits during the two-day trip.

Here’s what Kate wore during her Copenhagen visit, and how you can get the look on the high street…

The bright blazer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YegtF_0eMiSHr000
The Duchess of Cambridge’s signature style tends to involve a blazer (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

On day one, the Duchess chose a bright tailored look, teaming a red double-breasted blazer with straight-leg black trousers, a ruffle collar white shirt and her trusty Aspinal handbag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t0kja_0eMiSHr000
(Zara/PA)

Kate has actually worn this Zara blazer before, and it sold out almost immediately. Luckily, you can now get a similar style, the Zara Textured Double Breasted Blazer, retailing at £59.99.

Khaki casual

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sigc9_0eMiSHr000
Kate also packed casual looks for the trip (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

Starting out day two with a visit to the Stenurten Forest Kindergarten, Kate was in casual mode, donning a khaki coat, cream roll-neck jumper, black skinny jeans and brown boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39GkMA_0eMiSHr000
(Seeland/PA)

The Seeland Woodcock Advanced Jacket (£209.99) has now sold out (we expect the brand will be rushing to restock it), but the similar Key-Point Lady Jacket (£154.99) is still available in some sizes.

The cool coat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32egKx_0eMiSHr000
Kate with Crown Princess Mary of Denmark (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

Following a quick outfit change, Kate appeared at Amalienborg Castle alongside Denmark’s Queen Margrethe and Crown Princess Mary. For the occasion, she debuted a new Catherine Walker coat, worn with a black Mulberry bag, Gianvito Rossi court heels and black leather gloves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1srkQr_0eMiSHr000
(Wolf and Badger/PA)

The Catherine Walker Marine Coat is only available to order (price on request), but for a similarly form-fitting style with chic pleated detailing at the back, try the Rumour London Isabella Grey Wool and Cashmere Blend Coat, £395 from Wolf and Badger.

