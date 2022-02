Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) hasn't made public any ambitious plans for the metaverse like its tech peers, but the company is signaling it's exploring the space. The Seattle-based tech giant published a job listing at the end of January for a senior product manager on its Lumberyard team who will "own the delivery of cloud-based metaverse services." Lumberyard is the gaming engine developed by Amazon Web Services' game tech division.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO