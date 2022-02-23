A Review of the Fujifilm GFX 50S II Medium Format Mirrorless Camera

Out of all of the Peloton Bike alternatives we've tested, the MYX II offers the best value. Starting at $1,399, the smart stationary bike costs $100 more than the original model, but features a slimmer 21.5-inch touch screen with improved speakers and increased processing power. It also has a new metrics sensor for more on-screen data, a video camera for interactive classes, and Apple Watch support. And after a recent merger with The Beachbody Company, the MYX II offers access to two different workout streaming platforms: MYX + Openfit ($39 per month) and Beachbody On Demand Interactive ($29 per month), both of which offer plenty of content to keep you sweating. Given all of these upgrades, the MYX II is a compelling alternative to the Peloton Bike+ and the SoulCycle At-Home Bike, and earns our Editors' Choice award for affordable smart stationary bikes.
