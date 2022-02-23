ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

A Review of the Fujifilm GFX 50S II Medium Format Mirrorless Camera

By Alex Cooke
Fstoppers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFujifilm's GFX line of medium format mirrorless cameras brought a level of popularity to a sensor size traditionally reserved for rental houses and a select few photographers by offering a modern take on the format and more importantly, doing so at a competitive price. This great video review takes...

fstoppers.com

Fstoppers

$400 Versus $4,000 Camera on a Landscape Photography Shoot

The discussion of expensive versus lower-budget gear is age-old and well-covered. However, it's always worth reminding yourself of just how much you can achieve with your images without buying the latest and greatest cameras. And what better way than to look at images from the same shoot with a cheap and an expensive cared, side-by-side.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

A Look at the Fujifilm GFX 100S Camera and GF 35-70mm f/4.5-5.6 WR Lens

Fujifilm's medium format mirrorless cameras have gained popularity for offering superlative image quality and modern features normally reserved for cameras with smaller sensors at significantly more affordable prices than traditional medium format options. The great video follows a photographer as he compares the GFX 100 to the GFX 100S along with the GF 35-70mm f/4.5-5.6 WR lens.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Four Months With the Sony a7 IV Mirrorless Camera

The Sony a7 IV mirrorless camera has been in the hands of photographers for several months now, allowing them to form long-term opinions about one of the most hotly anticipated bodies in recent memory. If you have been interested in the camera for your own work, check out this great video review that discusses a photographer's thoughts after four months with it.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Why I Think Panasonic Will Have a Hard Time Selling the GH6

Panasonic has used its GH series to push boundaries, and I worry that the limit may have already been reached. The GH4 was the first 4K mirrorless camera. At the time, it was a killer feature. Less than three years later, the GH5 was the first 10-bit, 4K and 4K 60p camera available on the market. Not only that, but its internal IBIS system was top-notch, and Metabones speed boosters had already been proven to work with the GH4. What will the GH6 be notable for?
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fujifilm Gfx 50s#Video Camera#Medium Format#The Format#Aps
Android Central

S22 Ultra Camera Reviews

Here are some picture comparison shots.... Here are some picture comparison shots.... The details of the dog's fur and tongue really look great. Thank You for posting these. Now I'm excited to try out the zoom. 02-12-2022 02:36 PM. Like 3. 3,752. Originally Posted by phillthedrill. It's definitely a lot...
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

Panasonic Releases GH6 Powerhouse Mirrorless Camera; More Info at B&H Photo

Panasonic finally unveils its flagship GH6 mirrorless camera, featuring a new sensor, 5.7K recording, and ProRes support. B&H is excited to announce Panasonic Lumix GH6, the Micro Four Thirds mirrorless flagship offering an updated feature set catering to video shooters; a new sensor; and improved body design. This press release...
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

One of Fujifilm’s Best Cameras Has a Sweet Discount!

Man, just imagine the cool photos you could make with the GFX 50R and the 30mm f3.5! If there is something to be excited for, it’s that the Fujifilm GFX 50R rebate is back. And it’s going for a super affordable price for what the camera is. What’s more, there are cash-back offerings on GF lenses. Is this finally the time you get into the Fujifilm GFX system? We know lots of you have been considering it. I mean, how do you beat the look of Fujifilm film simulations at a larger-than-full-frame size? It’s really difficult to square off against. But either way, you’ll want to check out these deals.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Fstoppers

Why You Shouldn't Buy Canon's New Lenses

I am as big a fan of Canon's lenses as anyone; I resisted the temptation to switch brands for years simply because they offer certain lenses that I can't imagine not having. When it comes to the new RF 800mm f/5.6 L IS USM and RF 1200mm f/8 L IS USM lenses, however, you should really think twice before you buy them.
Fstoppers

Can Digital Do Film? Fstoppers Reviews the New Plugin From Dehancer

With so many plugins out there to choose from and with nearly everyone trying to emulate old film looks, is this new plugin worth considering? Check out our review. There are a lot of plugins out there for creating digital film looks. Some do pretty much what you would expect them to do in ways that you can’t control. Others take a bit more precision but are still limited by the fact that they are trying to emulate old film stocks. With so many presets out there to choose from, it’s easy to lose sense of context or comparison. Dehancer is one of those plugins that doesn’t quite fit into either of these categories. It is not exactly a preset pack, but it is not a plugin either, at least not in the conventional sense. It doesn’t give you the typical slider controls that most plugins do; rather, it offers you a list of film stocks and assigns each one a numerical value that represents its effect on your image. In other words, instead of sliding controls and hoping for the best, Dehancer helps you achieve specific looks by giving you precise numerical values for each look so that you can achieve them every time with ease.
COMPUTERS
Fstoppers

7 Changes Camera Companies Should Consider

Camera technology is evolving at a breakneck pace, and manufacturers are getting a lot right these days. But of course, no company is perfect, and there is always room for improvement. This great video features a photographer discussing seven things he wishes all camera companies would improve on. Coming to...
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

How Do the Canon RF and EF 24-70mm Lenses Compare?

With Canon successfully moving into the mirrorless space, they have a dichotomy of gear. But, in a real-world scenario, how do two of the same lenses — one for mirrorless and one for DSLRs — compare side-by-side?. If there's one thing I loathe doing when updating my camera...
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

3 Bags for Your Mirrorless Camera You’ll Love

The problem with lots of cameras bags these days is that they indeed look like camera bags. Photographers want a bag that gives them quick access, protection, comfort, and the room their gear needs. Luckily, we’ve been reviewing camera bags for over 12 years now. And today, we’re bringing you some of the best bags for your mirrorless camera. Think you’ve got the best bag? Well, wait until you see our third recommendation.
LIFESTYLE
The Phoblographer

This Discounted Fujifilm Camera Is Great for Documentary Portraits

When we reviewed the Fujifilm GFX 50R, we used it to shoot documentary style portraits. And it was a lot of fun! If there’s something to be excited for, it’s that the Fujifilm GFX 50R rebate is back. And it’s going for a super affordable price for what the camera is. What’s more, there are cash-back offerings on GF lenses. Is this finally the time that you get into the Fujifilm GFX system? We know lots of you have been considering it. I mean, how do you beat the look of Fujifilm film simulations at a larger-than-full-frame size? It’s really difficult to compete with. But either way, you’ll want to check out these deals.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Is the Sony a7 IV Worth the Upgrade Over the a7 III?

The Sony a7 III was widely lauded as one of the most impressive and well-balanced hybrid cameras ever made, making its successor, the a7 IV, one of the most highly anticipated releases in recent memory. Now that the a7 IV is here, is it worth upgrading from the a7 III or can you stick with what you already have? This great video comparison will help you answer that question.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Creating a Brenizer Method Portrait on Medium Format Film

A Brenizer portrait is a composite photograph that is created by combining 9-15 different captures into a single final image. The technique is often performed using a full frame digital camera but the final image has a perspective that resembles an image taken on a medium format camera. In this video, photographer Steven Schultz takes this technique one step further by using a medium format film camera to create a Brenizer portrait.
PHOTOGRAPHY
PC Magazine

MYX II Review

Out of all of the Peloton Bike alternatives we've tested, the MYX II offers the best value. Starting at $1,399, the smart stationary bike costs $100 more than the original model, but features a slimmer 21.5-inch touch screen with improved speakers and increased processing power. It also has a new metrics sensor for more on-screen data, a video camera for interactive classes, and Apple Watch support. And after a recent merger with The Beachbody Company, the MYX II offers access to two different workout streaming platforms: MYX + Openfit ($39 per month) and Beachbody On Demand Interactive ($29 per month), both of which offer plenty of content to keep you sweating. Given all of these upgrades, the MYX II is a compelling alternative to the Peloton Bike+ and the SoulCycle At-Home Bike, and earns our Editors' Choice award for affordable smart stationary bikes.
BICYCLES

