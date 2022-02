MARIETTA — After dominating Mount Union in both regular-season games, the Marietta Pioneers had to sweat out a 63-61 win over the Purple Raiders in the Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament title contest. Mount Union, ranked No. 8 in the nation by D3hoops.com and second in the NCAA Region VII rankings, rallied from a nine-point deficit in the final three minutes and got to within 62-61 on a Braedon Poole free throw. The Purple Raiders had a couple of chances...

MARIETTA, OH ・ 22 MINUTES AGO