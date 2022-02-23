ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

HOMETOWN PIONEERS

casscountynow.com
 2 days ago

Dooley Wilson, played a significant role in the film Casablanca - not necessarily as part of...

www.casscountynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

John Wayne: Why One Star Refused to Work With the Duke

Before the death of actor John Wayne in 1979, in the 1950s, he built quite a reputation—one that led to many stars disliking him. Of the list of Hollywood stars that weren’t a fan of The Duke, Katharine Hepburn was one of them. In fact, her dislike for him stopped the two from ever working together for a while. However, she changed her mind but was quick to call him out on his cruel behavior.
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Teaser Trailer for Upcoming ‘Elvis’ Movie

Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann shared a new teaser trailer for the upcoming biopic Elvis, which stars Tom Hanks as Elvis Presley's manager, Col. Tom Parker. "Just gotta be making the most of this thing while I can," we hear in the 15-second clip, which Luhrmann (The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge) tweeted Monday. "This could all be over in a flash." The video, available to view below, precedes a full trailer out Thursday.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Humphrey Bogart
Person
Dooley Wilson
Person
Ingrid Bergman
Black Hills Pioneer

‘The First Lady’ Trailer Unveils First Looks at Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson & More (VIDEO)

Showtime has unveiled the official trailer for its upcoming anthology drama The First Lady which is set to debut Sunday, April 17. The teaser offers viewers a fresh look at stars Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Gillian Anderson who star as Michelle Obama, Betty Ford, and Eleanor Roosevelt respectively. The 10-episode series created by Aaron Cooley is executive produced by showrunner Cathy Schulman and director Susanne Bier.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’: Judy Norton Says It’s Heartbreaking To See Morgan Stevens and Richard Gilliland Share the Screen

There are not many shows as popular and as iconic as “The Waltons” over the years. The program was a hit for almost a decade in the 1970s. It’s also still beloved today with so many folks going back and watching old episodes. However, the former star of “The Waltons” Judy Norton is also going back in time much to fans’ delight on her YouTube show.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Piano#Love Story#Log In#As Time Goes By#Movies
Outsider.com

John Wayne Wasn’t a Fan of One Classic Film

American film legend John Wayne did love a lot of movies, even his own. But there was one classic flick that The Duke did not like at all. Consider him not a fan for The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance. And John Wayne was part of the cast, too. IDMb offers up a synopsis of the film: “A senator returns to a western town for the funeral of an old friend and tells the story of his origins.” Toss in that James Stewart was also in this film, and Wayne director John Ford was behind the camera.
NFL
PopCrush

‘That ’90s Show’ Announces Cast

More than 15 years after That ’70s Show concluded its run on Fox, the series is coming back as That ’90s Show on Netflix. The main connection to the original series are returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty. On That ’70s Show they played the parents of Topher Grace’s character, Eric Foreman. In this new series, which is set in 1995, Eric and Donna (Laura Prepon) have had a daughter named Leia, who comes to live with Red and Kitty for the summer.
TV SERIES
Closer Weekly

‘Father Knows Best’ Actress Elinor Donahue Is a Mom of 4! Meet Sons Brian, Peter, James and Christopher

Actress Elinor Donahue began her acting career at a very early age, starring in several films before landing the role that she became best known for. Playing Betty Anderson on the sitcom Father Knows Best from 1954 to 1960 helped establish her as one of the top actresses on television. Elinor balanced her Hollywood career with motherhood, welcoming four sons: Brian Ackerman, Peter Ackerman, James Ackerman and Christopher Ackerman.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Distractify

Inside Legendary Actor Harrison Ford's Sweet Relationship With Current Wife Calista Flockhart

Actor Harrison Ford has been working in the entertainment industry since 1964 when he began picking up uncredited bit parts and slowly moved into leading man roles. During his time in Hollywood, Harrison has been known for his rogueish, action hero characters, but what about his softer side? Harrison has also been married three times in his life, most recently to fellow actress Calista Flockhart.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Poehler, Lucie Arnaz on Fully Exploring the Ricardos in ‘Lucy and Desi’ Doc

Amy Poehler premiered her documentary debut Lucy and Desi in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, appearing alongside the I Love Lucy couple’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz. After Sundance’s in-person festival was canceled due to concerns over the recent omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge, the L.A. gathering at DGA Theater marked the first time Poehler had seen the film with an audience, which included friends Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, Natasha Lyonne, Ike Barinholtz and Kay Cannon.More from The Hollywood ReporterBoulder International Film Fest: Javier Bardem Tapped for Performer of the Year Award (Exclusive)Super Bowl LVI: Inside This Week's Biggest Concerts, Events and PartiesEvents of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy