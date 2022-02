Freddy Wexler has worked with many of music's biggest artists, like Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber ("Stuck with U") to help create some of the biggest hits, and recently he was tapped to work on an original song for one of Netflix's biggest shows, Emily In Paris. What came out of it is a gorgeous nod to the show (and Paris) called "Mon Soleil" sung by the series' own Ashley Park (as Mindy Chen).

