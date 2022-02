Many car owners know it's not a good idea to leave their car running and unattended. But they still do it, especially when it's cold outside. Known as puffing, this practice attracts car thieves. Leaving a car idled without anyone inside is illegal in Colorado and happens more often during winter months. Law enforcement agencies and experts say owners do this because they want to warm up their cars while they run back inside to get a cup of coffee or their briefcase.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO