The superintendent of Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools — thrust into the national spotlight over two students' racist social media video — has resigned. Superintendent Dr. Teri Staloch's exit was first revealed during Tuesday night's Savage City Council meeting. Toward the end of the session, Mayor Janet Williams said she had recently received an update on what the district has been doing to address the racist video, then noted she wasn't sure if she "could say the other comment or not."

SAVAGE, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO