ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Joyce’s Daily Download: CDC holds back on COVID data, National Guard to fend off truckers

By Joyce Kaufman
850wftl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFearing ‘misinterpretation’ the CDC is holding back data on the...

www.850wftl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Time

National Guard to Help D.C. Manage Possible Trucker Protests

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) — The Pentagon has approved the deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard troops to the nation’s capital as it prepares for trucker convoys that are planning protests against pandemic restrictions beginning next week. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved the request Tuesday from the District of Columbia...
WASHINGTON, DC
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pentagon mobilizes National Guard as trucker convoy heads for D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — The Pentagon is mobilizing 700 National Guardsmen to assist the D.C. Metropolitan police as a trucker protest convoy converges on Washington D.C. ahead of President Biden’s State of the Union address next week. Around 25 separate convoys of truck drivers are protesting vaccination requirements, inspired by truck driver protests in Canada. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#The National Guard#Truckers#Pentagon
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Big Country News

Requirement to Show Proof of Vaccination or Proof of Negative Test to Attend Large Events in Washington State Set to End March 1

OLYMPIA - An emergency order requiring those who attend large indoor or outdoor events in Washington state to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test will end March 1. Washington Governor Jay Inslee amended Proclamation 21-16 on Thursday, announcing the termination of the emergency order effective...
WASHINGTON STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania trucker protest to D.C. on Wednesday could keep food off shelves in stores; National Guard to assist

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved requests from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Capitol Police for National Guard assistance ahead of trucker protests expected to arrive in the area soon.  7News first reported on the truck protest to DC on February 11 after finding a Facebook group called  ‘FREEDOM CONVOY TO DC […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

Should CDC be sharing more data on COVID-19?

The CDC is working to release new "relevant" coronavirus guidelines as the Omicron wave recedes in the U.S. The agency is facing backlash over its failure to release data about the nation's fight against COVID-19. Former CDC director Dr. Tom Friedman, the president and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives, joins CBS News with more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nashville News Hub

“The record reveals that if prescribed Ivermectin, his condition may very well worsen”, Wife who sued a hospital in hopes of getting her COVID-19-ill husband treated with Ivermectin has dropped her lawsuit

The 48-year-old woman, who reportedly sued a hospital in hopes of getting her COVID-19-ill 60-year-old husband treated with Ivermectin, has dropped her lawsuit after a judge denied her bid last week. The doctors reportedly advised against using the drug and said the 60-year-old patient is no longer infected with COVID-19. He is now fighting the effects the disease inflicted on his body, they said.
RELATIONSHIPS
New York Post

CDC withholding COVID data over fears of misinterpretation

The CDC has admitted it is withholding large portions of COVID-19 data — including on vaccine boosters — from the public because it fears the information could be misinterpreted. The leading public health agency has only published a small sample of the data it has been collecting —...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

US trucker convoys prompt National Guard deployment in Washington

The US is to deploy hundreds of unarmed National Guard troops to Washington ahead of the arrival of trucker convoys protesting against pandemic restrictions. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved a request from the District of Columbia government and the US Capitol police for 700 troops. Around 25 separate convoys plan...
POLITICS
UPI News

New studies bolster theory that COVID-19 came from Wuhan market

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A pair of comprehensive, unpublished studies released Saturday indicate that COVID-19 originated at a market in Wuhan, China, countering claims from commentators and politicians who say the virus leaked from a nearby virology lab. Researchers analyzed data from a variety of sources and concluded that live...
CANCER
protocol.com

The US takes Russia's chips off the table

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how U.S. chip sanctions against Russia will impact the sector, dbt raises a huge funding round for its data tools and where the best and brightest in enterprise tech are headed next. Spin up. After years of taking a wait-and-see attitude toward cloud...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy