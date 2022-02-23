ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashes-To-Go planned in Maryville

 3 days ago
Our Lord’s Lutheran Church at 150 Wilma Drive in Maryville will offer a drive-through option for the imposition of ashes on Wednesday, March 2. (Our Lord's Lutheran Church)

MARYVILLE – Our Lord’s Lutheran Church (OLLC) at 150 Wilma Drive in Maryville will offer a drive-through option for the imposition of ashes on Wednesday, March 2.

Participants will remain in their vehicles during the drive-through event. Upon arrival, Pastor Darla Ann Kratzer will come to a vehicle window and hand occupants a single page with prayers. She will then step back and stand three feet from your car door when speaking and using a long-handled cotton swab, will impose a cross of ashes upon people's foreheads.

This Ash Wednesday experience will be available 7:30-8:30 a.m., noon to 1 p.m, and 4-5:30 p.m. The church also will have an Ash Wednesday worship service at 6:30 p.m. inside the building, which will also be livestreamed at ourlords.org/live.

For more information visit ourlords.org. Online services can be viewed live at ourlords.org/live, or later on the YouTube page https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv_Wvg4MienAJ2cLwCEuhiw

To reach OLLC, follow the frontage road past Elmwood Care Center;  turn right at the drive just before the church building and pull up to the covered portico. If another car is already there, please pull in behind it and wait to pull forward when it departs.

