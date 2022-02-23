ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Napoli vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time, team news for Europa League clash

By Sam Street
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0brGt9_0eMiO42I00

BARCELONA travel to Naples as they look to keep the European route to next season's Champions League open.

The Catalans were stunned by Benfica as they were knocked out of this season's Champions League group stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nUaZP_0eMiO42I00
Piotr Zielinski netted for Napoli in the first leg Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04M6LE_0eMiO42I00
Ferran Torres missed the chance to give Barcelona a first leg win Credit: Getty

And they were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg following a dogged display from the visiting Italians at the Nou Camp last week.

Ferran Torres netted an equaliser from the penalty spot after a goal from Piotr Zielinski, but the Man City star will feel he could have won it for Barca after missing two sitters.

But the good news for Xavi's side is that away goals no longer count double, so the teams head to Italy on level terms.

What time does Napoli vs Barcelona kick off?

  • Napoli host Barcelona on Thursday, February 24.
  • The match kicks off at 8pm UK time - 9pm local time.
  • It takes place at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

What TV channel is Napoli vs Barcelona on and can I live stream it?

  • Napoli vs Barcelona is live on BT Sport ESPN.
  • Coverage commences at 8.15pm, after the conclusion of Bodo Glimt vs Celtic.
  • To stream the game live from kick-off, head to the BT Sport website or app.

Team news

Napoli right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo is set to miss out after picking up a head injury against Cagliari.

And his replacement Kevin Malcuit may also be unavailable after picking up a calf injury.

Hirving Lozano, Matteo Politano, Stanislav Lobotka, Andre Zambo Anguissa and Lorenzo Insigne are all out for the hosts.

Dani Alves will play no part for Barcelona as the club have not registered him for Europa League matches.

Samuel Umtiti, Ansu Fati, Alejandro Balde and Sergi Roberto are all out while Eric Garcia and Frenkie de Jong are doubts after being substituted against Valencia at the weekend.

However, both are expected to be fit to play.

Latest odds

To win in 90 minutes

Napoli 7/4

Draw 12/5

Barcelona 6/4

To qualify

Napoli 9/10

Barcelona 20/23

*Odds from Betfair correct as of Tuesday, February 22

