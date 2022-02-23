ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hostage In Amsterdam Drama Hailed As 'Hero'

By Julie CAPELLE, Charlotte van OUWERKERK
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Police hailed a hostage held by a gunman in an Apple store in Amsterdam as a hero Wednesday after he helped end the tense, hours-long ordeal that gripped the Dutch city. A 27-year-old man carrying a handgun and a semi-automatic weapon entered the store late Tuesday, taking a Bulgarian man hostage...

TheDailyBeast

Amsterdam Apple Store Hostage Crisis Ends With Gunman Hit by Cop Car

A hostage crisis sparked by a man with a gun inside an Apple store in Amsterdam on Tuesday has ended, according to Dutch police. City authorities said that the gunman, who has not yet been identified, was taken into custody after he ran out of the flagship retail store on the busy Leidseplein square. “We managed to end the situation by hitting the hostage taker with a car when he ran outside,” police said in a tweet, according to Reuters. Footage and images of the situation circulating on social media appeared to show two people run out of the store, only for one of them to be hit hard by an unmarked car. The force of the impact sent the person flying over the hood of the car. The Dutch authorities added that the gunman is being treated for injuries. Local outlets speculated the hostage situation had been sparked by a robbery attempt, Bloomberg reported earlier on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOXBusiness

Amsterdam Apple Store hostage situation resolved by police

Police in Amsterdam have resolved a hostage situation that took place at a local Apple Store on Tuesday. The store is located in Leidseplein, a square at the south side of Amsterdam's central canal ring. The Politie Eenheid Amsterdam Twitter account disclosed that an individual with a firearm was "in/near...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

5 People Killed In Tragic Commerce City Crash On Highway 85

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Five people tragically died in a crash on Friday night in Commerce City. Police responded to 112th Avenue and U.S. Highway 85 at around 9:30 p.m. Initially, four people died at the scene, and four other people were hospitalized. One of those sent to the hospital later died. (credit: CBS) Witnesses say one SUV was speeding on Highway 85, heading south from 120th Avenue. A second SUV turned left onto 112th Avenue from northbound Highway 85 when the two vehicles collided in the intersection. Police tell CBS4 the driver of the SUV heading south was at fault and survived the crash. (credit: CBS) Images from the scene are dramatic. One SUV appears to be suspended and resting on a roadside billboard. (credit: CBS) While investigators say excessive speed is believed to be a factor, it’s not clear if either driver was under the influence. About two hours later, police rushed to a call about shots fired during a party at an apartment complex near the same intersection.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
BBC

Salisbury assault victim dies in hospital

A man who was injured in a late-night assault in a city centre has died in hospital. Wiltshire Police said Freddie Fontete-Jones, 23, from Salisbury, died "with his family by his side". He was injured during the assault on New Canal in the centre of Salisbury at about 03:00 GMT...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ultimate Unexplained

Here Are The Top 5 Most Ruthless Female Gangsters Who Terrorized New York

It's a man's world, but these women ruled it! Check out the Top 5 women gangsters of New York. Stephanie St. Clair aka Queenie aka Madame St. Clair was the numbers queen of Harlem. She was Creole (African and French descent). She was a female boss and sometimes-gangster. She used strategy and force to keep other gangsters, like Dutch Schultz, out of Harlem. According to the Mob Museum,
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Group in brutal Manhattan robbery struck more than once: NYPD

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — The group seen on video brutally robbing a delivery driver Feb. 6 has been involved in at least six other incidents since the start of the month, police said Saturday. The group — reported to be between four and seven people — first attacked in front of 10 Park Terrace East […]
MANHATTAN, NY
