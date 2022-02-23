ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Adobe InDesign Brand Guidelines Presentation Template

weandthecolor.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis brand guidelines template is available for free download with an Adobe Stock trial subscription. Adobe Stock contributor @TemplatesForest created this high-quality brand guidelines template in the size of...

weandthecolor.com

Comments / 0

PC Magazine

Adobe Creative Cloud Express Review

“Digital is the new default. Everything happens on a screen,” Adobe proclaims. Perhaps not everything, but with sharp tools like Creative Cloud Express, even non-designers can create screen-based, multimedia and social graphics faster and, most importantly, better. The graphic design software company’s new web-based, template driven app will meet the needs of many who either want to try their own hand at design or can’t afford bespoke professional design services.
SOFTWARE
Motley Fool

Could Unity Become The Next Adobe?

It’s leveraging its dominance of the gaming market to expand into nongaming markets. It could follow Adobe’s playbook and become a cloud giant. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
SOFTWARE
Seeking Alpha

Adobe: Strong Buy For This Software Leader

Adobe’s Creative Cloud, which makes up 83.79% of Digital Media segment revenues, is one of the most recognized and in-demand software in the market. In this analysis, we analyzed Adobe Inc’s (ADBE) Digital Media segment which consists of its Creative Cloud and Document Cloud businesses. We expect its Creative Cloud’s growth to continue, given its position as one of the most well-recognized creative softwares in the industry, as well as its comprehensive portfolio of software applications against competitors. Moreover, we expect its dominance in the PDF market with a first-mover advantage and effectively leveraging it to grow its massive user base to provide opportunities for growth through value-added feature subscriptions. Lastly, we determined that the company has a highly scalable business model, and we expect its revenue growth to continue outpacing its SG&A and R&D expense growth due to its solid branding and industry recognition, providing ample room for margin expansion.
COMPUTERS
Seekingalpha.com

Adobe: A Potential Bottom On The Horizon

Today, we take our first in-depth look at Adobe Inc. Nothing ever becomes real 'til it is experienced."― John Keats. Growth names of all sorts have been pummeled in the market over the past few months as interest rates rise, inflation hits four-decade highs, and so many industries continue to deal with supply challenges, cost input inflation and labor shortages. Iconic growth name Adobe Inc. (ADBE) has not been immune from the ebb of investor enthusiasm for growth stocks as the equity is down some 35% from recent 52-week highs. The shares are approaching possible technical support even as insider activity in the equity has been mixed so far in 2022. Time to dip the toe in the water with Adobe? We attempt to answer that question via the analysis below.
STOCKS

