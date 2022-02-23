ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

CBS Orders Music Stars’ ‘Superfan’ Game Show

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
The Sanford Herald
 3 days ago

Music superfans will be given the chance to show off their fandom in the brand new CBS...

www.sanfordherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

CBS Working On A Reboot Of The Game Show ‘Lingo’

If you’re a fan of the classic game show Lingo, it is time to get excited! CBS is working on a reboot of the show and it has been confirmed that RuPaul Charles will be the host. The show first premiered in 1987 and was hosted by Ronald Reagan’s son Michael. It was later rebooted in 2002-2007 and 2011 with Ralph Andrews, Chuck Woolery, and Bill Engvall as hosts during different seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
Kansas City Star

Non-Musical TV Shows That Aired Musical Episodes

Lights, camera, music! While some TV shows are known for their musical interludes — e.g. Empire and Glee — other series incorporate show-stopping numbers out of nowhere. Transparent, Riverdale and The Flash all have all aired musical episodes, and none of the shows are known for their song and dance.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Stars#New Cbs#Game Show#Cbs
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Hello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra gives first look inside baby's nursery – fans react

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together in January – but the couple have barely shared details of their newborn, until now. On Wednesday, as the Hollywood star shared several photos taken during the past month, she shared a tiny glimpse inside her baby's bedroom.
WORLD
The Sanford Herald

Princess Charlene is 'doing much better'

Charlene, Princess of Monaco is "doing much better" in her recovery from exhaustion. The 44-year-old princess has been undergoing treatment for "exhaustion, both emotional and physical" since November, and her husband Prince Albert has now given a positive update on her recovery. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

CBS orders pilots for Sober Companion and The Lonely Island's The Hug Machine

Jane the Virgin's Jennie Snyder Urman is behind Sober Companion, a gender-swapped remake of a failed 2014 pilot starring Justin Long. Written with David Rosenthal, Sober Companion revolves around "Eliza, a hot-mess alcoholic who owns a bar with her uncle in New Orleans, but is forced to get her life together when the court appoints her an exhaustingly upbeat sober companion with whom she has to live 24/7," according to Deadline. The Hug Machine, from Sam Laybourne and Jorma Taccone, "follows a dad, who gets a second chance to save both his marriage and his flailing rock career when his band unintentionally finds success in the raucous, cutthroat world of children’s music."
TV SERIES
The Independent

Bob Saget: Investigators ‘offer new theory’ around Full House star’s cause of death

Authorities investigating Bob Saget’s death have reportedly come up with a new theory about what transpired in the hotel room where the comedian was found.Saget was found dead in the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes in Florida on 9 January 2021. According to his family’s statement, he died of accidental trauma to the head. Investigators said there were no signs of drug use or alcohol in Saget’s passing, with the Medical Examiner’s office suggesting that the Full House actor had “accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep”. The autopsy...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jessica Simpson has fans gushing over before-and-after picture of son Ace

Jessica Simpson delighted fans with a rare snapshot of her eight-year-old son Ace as she shared how he and his close friendship had grown over the years. She took to Instagram to post a side-by-side picture of her son with his close friend from a while ago and then a shot of them together in the present, revealing that their bond had stayed strong over time.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

As Details Of Bob Saget’s Death Release, A Hotel Employee Recalls How He Really Made Time For The Full House Fans

The death of comedy legend Bob Saget is an event that’s still sending shockwaves through the friends, family, and fans that all felt a connection to the comedian. In recent weeks, more details about his tragic passing have been revealed, with the official cause ruled to be head trauma. It’s been a bittersweet time, as mixed in with the details of the Full House star’s last days are stories of the man’s generosity. As further details of Saget’s death are breaking, a hotel employee from his last stay has also revealed a story about the comedian's kindness to his fans.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows in micro shorts to share long-awaited news

Carrie Underwood sent her fans into meltdown when she shared some long-awaited news on Wednesday. The country superstar took to Instagram with a video montage showcasing some incredible outfits as she revealed she will soon be returning to Las Vegas for her Reflection residency. Carrie looked incredible in the clip, revealing some show-stopping stage looks including a pair of micro shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

How Late ‘Law & Order’ Star Jerry Orbach Made a Lasting Impact on Show

Jerry Orbach died in 2004 after a long battle with cancer, but his influence on theater and television is still felt, especially on “Law & Order.” He starred as Lennie Briscoe on the procedural for 12 seasons, before the stress of the job was too much for his illness. Orbach was sick for the majority of his run on “Law & Order,” but he was still a positive presence on set, and brought smiles to his co-stars’ faces. Kurt Vonnegut even called him “adorable” in a 2005 interview.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy