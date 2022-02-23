Medstar: Icy conditions causing trouble earlier than expected

Medstar crews responded to dozens of crashes and medical calls amid icy conditions Wednesday, a spokesperson said. Between 3:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday, crews responded to 70 car crashes. There were also 15 reported falls from ice, along with seven patients who needed medical attention due to cold exposure.
Another winter cold front is making its way into the Dallas Fort-Worth area and will likely affect driving conditions, according to the National Weather Service. A winter weather advisory is in effect across DFW from 6 a.m. Feb. 23 to 6 p.m. Feb. 24, according to the National Weather Service.
With multiple rounds of winter weather this February, some people have been able to stay home and off roads. Truckers, however, must get out to make their deliveries so store shelves can stay stocked. On top of that, regulations require that truckers only drive for 11 hours in a day.
Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says to watch out for icy conditions in the morning for some areas especially the Northwest. After the morning, temperatures start to climb back to above freezing so the rest of the system should fall as rain. After the rain clears out it will be sunny with temps in the 50's for the rest of the day.
UTAH (ABC4) – More slick, dangerous road conditions await commuters as they head out Friday morning. With a week of wintry weather, snowpack levels have been restored a bit, but crashes and slide-offs have dominated roadways as a result. With frosty temperatures remaining for the state, highway officials are asking drivers to slow down and […]
Comments / 0