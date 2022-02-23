Chrissy Teigen Gives Herself Injection After Revealing IVF Journey: Video

Up close and personal. Chrissy Teigen documented an important step in her in vitro fertilization journey.

“No, it doesn’t hurt,” the Cravings author, 36, captioned a Tuesday, February 22, Instagram Story video giving herself an injection. “The other shot burns a bit. (OK a lot). They say to pinch the skin, but I feel like that makes it burn more. But listen to your doc lol.”

The social media upload came four days after the Utah native revealed that she and husband John Legend are trying to conceive.

“Here we go again,” the Bring the Funny judge wrote alongside an Instagram Story snap of IVF injectables on Friday, February 18. Teigen added GIFs of an egg and a uterus at the time.

“I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos,” the model wrote via Instagram the following day. “I honestly don’t mind the shots, they make me feel like a doctor/chemist but the bloating is a bitch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!”

The Deal or No Deal alum previously conceived 5-year-old daughter Luna and 3-year-old son Miles with the help of IVF. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model announced in August 2020 that she was pregnant with baby No. 3 but suffered a pregnancy loss the following month. She and the EGOT winner, 43, named their late son Jack.

Teigen reflected on the tragedy in an October 2021 Medium essay, writing that she experienced a partial placenta abruption.

“We monitored it very closely, hoping for things to heal and stop,” the Lip Sync Battle cohost explained at the time. “In bed, I bled and bled, lightly but all day, changing my own diapers every couple of hours when the blood got uncomfortable to lay in. I actually became an adult diaper expert for my own personal entertainment. [Jack] was barely able to float around. At some points, I swore it was so low I could lay on my back and feel his arms and legs from outside my belly.”

The following year, the Chrissy’s Court star hoped for “closure” by having a “blessings” ceremony for Jack.

