To this point, I have explored trades of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers -- both of which I now believe have slim to no chance of happening -- but I believe this is the first thought exercise to include a Russell Wilson trade. There seems to be more substance to a potential Wilson trade right now, so how would that alter the first round? We explore that scenario in addition to the strategies of teams with multiple first-round selections.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO