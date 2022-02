Jason Lee, the founder of Hollywood Unlocked, remained confident on Wednesday in his sourcing that Queen Elizabeth had died because, as he’s said, he has never been wrong. Of course, that’s not what happened, and BuzzFeed News has confirmed that the Queen spoke to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson by phone Wednesday. Still, the CEO of the blog, known for pop culture scoops with a focus on LA and Black celebrities, was sure that he had broken news ahead of every outlet on the planet and bypassed Buckingham Palace’s carefully choreographed plans for revealing the death of a monarch.

