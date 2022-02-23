ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrillville, IN

More praise for Freeman, Bowden, from five-star Irish commit Drayk Bowen

By Tom Loy
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerrillville (Ind.) Andrean five-star linebacker Drayk Bowen was on campus earlier this year at Notre Dame. It was the first junior day of the 2022 year and it was a success. The 6-2, 215-pounder, as expected, had nothing but good things to say about the Fighting Irish, the coaching staff and...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
247Sports

Grambling State shuts down Art Briles' reported hire as offensive coordinator

Grambling State denied a report late Wednesday night that said former Baylor head football coach Art Briles would be hired as the program's new offensive coordinator under first-year head coach Hue Jackson, according to an update from the Monroe (La.) News-Star. "There is no truth to this rumor," a Grambling...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
247Sports

2022 NFL mock draft, with big, bold trade predictions

Go big, or go home, right? We say right -- and then we say get ready for a crazy 2022 NFL mock draft that predicts big first-round trades, and even bigger star quarterback deals. This first-round mock draft is based on our original-recipe 2022 NFL mock draft (which you can...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Merrillville, IN
Sports
Merrillville, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Football
City
South Bend, IN
City
Merrillville, IN
State
Indiana State
247Sports

Bob Huggins rips into team after they ignored calls down the stretch

West Virginia lost on Wednesday night. That, in and of itself, is not unique. The Mountaineers have now lost twelve of their last thirteen games. The way WVU lost in Ames, though, made this one especially hard to swallow. Bob Huggins' squad held a twelve-point lead several minutes into the second half, squandered that, took the lead back, and had the ball and the lead with 22 seconds remaining. Then, back-to-back horrendous inbounds, with the second being stolen and laid up for what was the game-winning bucket for Iowa State.
AMES, IA
247Sports

What Nowell, Pack & Weber said after Kansas State's 74-73 loss to Iowa State

This is what Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber and guards Markquis Nowell and Nijel Pack had to say after the Wildcats' 74-73 loss to Iowa State on Saturday. “I really thought our effort was great early and that's something that we all talked about the last two games is just come ready to play and we had to be better defensively. I thought we were better defensively early. They didn’t have a field goal at the first TV timeout. But the problem was instead of being up eight to two or whatever it was a little later. We made good passes, extra passes, we just didn't make the shots. And at that period, that was when we probably should have had it stretched out where they couldn't come back and credit to them. They're good. Obviously four in a row. I thought (Tyrese) Hunter’s poise and his passing, 10 assists, making the right plays was huge. Obviously (Caleb) Grill, the last time he went 1-for-12 and that was a layup. He has not shot the ball well but he got into a groove and 6-for-10 for three and also their bench. You look at the stats it's pretty obvious, 31 points from the bench to our six and then 15 second chance points to our four. But again we hung in there, we fought, we battled. We had a chance. I thought they were very physical with Nijel (Pack) on the last play but obviously we didn't get a call and we lost the ball. It’s just a tough circumstance. Our guys care, they battle. I think sometimes they try to win on their own. And we’ve got to really help each other if we're going to have a chance. I thought the free throws too, the first half again I think it was 13-for-18 or 12-for-18 at halftime. That kind of hurts because every extra point makes a big difference and those misses probably could’ve maybe avoided the rally from them or kept the momentum away from them.”
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Fighting Irish#Ohio State#Recruiting#American Football#Sports#Freeman Bowden#Lsu#Christian#Playstation
On3.com

3-star linebacker Josiah Trotter releases top 5 schools list

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s linebacker Josiah Trotter is down to five schools, he announced on Friday. Trotter is the No. 367 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 linebacker and the No. 9 junior prospect in Pennsylvania.
NFL
247Sports

Arizona Cardinals owner opens up on Kyler Murray situation

The chatter of Kyler Murray’s potential departure from the Arizona Cardinals already slowed down, but team owner Michael Bidwell seemingly halted them after speaking highly of the star quarterback. When speaking on Arizona Sports 98.7-FM, Bidwell said that he talked with Murray Thursday night, and added clarity on not only how he feels about the quarterback but his future with the team. Bob McManaman took to social media where he quoted Bidwell in a couple of tweets.
NFL
247Sports

Tag Or No Tag: J.C. Jackson

Jason La Canfora joins Brandon Baylor to give his thoughts on whether or not J.C. Jackson will end up being franchise tagged.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
247Sports

Malik Willis mocked as new Philadelphia Eagles QB, replacement for Jalen Hurts

Of the college quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft class, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis is regarded as one of the top choices on the board, and perhaps the best-overall quarterback. With the NFL Draft approaching, many are speculating as to where Willis will end up. CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin projected 13 different quarterback moves for this offseason, with Willis ending up with the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL
247Sports

Slow start dooms Kentucky in 75-73 loss at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the third time this season Kentucky was tasked with going inside enemy territory of one of the best teams in the Southeastern Conference as the Wildcats faced Arkansas Saturday in sold out Bud Walton Arena. And for the third time, UK came away with a...
ARKANSAS STATE
247Sports

What Bianco said after Ole Miss' series opening 10-4 win over VCU

The Ole Miss baseball team advanced to 5-0 following their 10-4 victory over the VCU Rams inside a frigid Swayze Field. Derek Diamond pitched five innings against a potent VCU batting order and limited the damage done by them in order to allow his team's offense to create some separation, particularly in the sixth inning once Diamond went back to the dugout. Here's what Ole Miss baseball head coach Mike Bianco had to say following the win on Friday.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy