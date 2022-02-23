ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtic & Rangers LIVE: Ramsey OUT of Dortmund clash, Haaland WON’T face Gers, Celtic in extreme conditions, Morelos bid

By Alan Galindo
 3 days ago
LIFE is never dull with Rangers and Celtic – and this week is no exception as the Glasgow rivals face intriguing European match-ups.

Both halves of the Old Firm were in domestic action at the weekend with the Hoops opening up a three point gap at the top of the Premiership following a day full of action and drama.

But attentions now turn towards Dortmund and Bodo/Glimt and the battle to move on to the next stage of their respective competitions.

Rangers sent a big message out last week in Germany by dumping the Bundesliga outfit 4-2 ahead of the Ibrox return while Ange Postecolgou’s men have it all to do in Norway as they trail 3-1.

Keep up to speed with ALL the latest news and gossip from both halves of the Old Firm in our live blog…

