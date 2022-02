Few potential beauty trends induce more deep-rooted panic than skinny brows. Why? Most millennials are still haunted by memories of over-plucking. If you're ever puzzled by the popularity of brow serums, you need look no further than the Kate-Moss-induced beauty trends of the late 90s and early 00s that caused a whole generation to go in hard with the tweezers. How were the masses to know that, less than two decades later, full, bushy brows would find favour? That their noughties-weathered eyebrows, thinned by routine tweezing, would have to serve up thickness and length all of a sudden?

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO