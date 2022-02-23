ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Elton John's Plane Forced To Make Emergency Landing Before NYC Concert

By Andrew Magnotta @AndrewMagnotta
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZGl9f_0eMiL7eG00
Photo: Getty Images North America

A private plane bringing Elton John from New York to London was forced to make an emergency landing yesterday after a "hydraulic failure" was discovered just about an hour into his flight from England to New York.

No one was hurt, but descriptions of the incident paint a harrowing scene.

The plane was over the Atlantic Ocean when the crew learned of the hydraulic issue and determined they had to head back to Farnborough Airport — about 40 miles south of London.

But the maneuver was complicated by high winds gusting at over 80 miles per hour, which made it "almost impossible to land." The wind was so significant that two attempts to touch down failed before the pilot was able to safely make contact with the runway on a third descent.

"The plane was being buffeted and couldn't make it," one eye witness told The Sun . "The aircraft's nose was far too vertical. The plane was descending and was halfway along the runway when it gave up trying to hit the tarmac. It soared back in the air."

When they plane finally did land, it was greeted be emergency crews and a crowd of bystanders who heard that Elton was aboard.

Sir John was headed to New York to perform Tuesday and Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden as part of his 'Farewell, Yellow Brick Road' tour.

Undeterred, Elton soon boarded another flight to New York and made it to his gig on time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Elton John, 74, was 'caught in terrifying mid-air emergency after his $90million private jet suffered hydraulic failure at 10,000ft' en route to NYC for Madison Square Garden gig

Sir Elton John was caught in a terrifying mid-air drama as his private jet suffered hydraulic failure en route to New York then twice failed to make an emergency landing due to high winds. The singer, 74, was travelling from Farnborough Airport in Hampshire on Monday for a gig in...
CELEBRITIES
Esquire

This Livestream of Planes Trying to Land at London's Heathrow Airport in Gale-Force Winds Is a Phenomenon

As one of the 187,000 people watching planes try to land at Heathrow airport on the YouTube channel Big Jet TV, I was lucky enough, just now, to hear our host say, "It's a big old bully boy 777 right here." Then, when the passenger plane landed successfully: "Oh, flippin heck!" Earlier on, you could watch a huge jet sway horizontally in the wind as host Jerry Dyer, standing on the ground beneath it, yelled, "Easy, son!" As it approached the runway, he added, "GO ON THEN!" And, when it was even closer: "DROP IT!"
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
The Independent

Airline under fire after abandoning 14-year-old girl at airport terminal hundreds of miles from home

Air Canada allegedly abandoned a 14-year-old at the Toronto airport more than 1,200 miles away from home following the cancellation of a Newfoundland-bound flight due to “labour disruption”.The airline turned Eva away and asked her to find her own place to sleep, transportation and food. When the panicked teen’s mother Diomerys O’Leary asked her to seek help from the airline, she alleged her daughter was turned away by the airline twice.“She was crying and desperate, asking me ‘What do I do?’ I just couldn’t believe it,” Ms O’Leary told CBC News.Eva had come back to Canada from a trip to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elton John
country1037fm.com

Swimmer Fatally Attacked By Huge Great White Shark

Off the coast of Sydney, Australia, a swimmer was fatally attacked by a great white shark described as being 3-4 meters long. That is a monster shark. I’m gonna warn you, the video posted by TMZ is pretty disturbing. The area is popular with surfers, paddleboarders, and fishermen. Eye witness accounts describe the enormous shark firing up through the water, grabbing the swimmer by the midsection, and then thrashing about.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Landing#Atlantic Ocean#Private Plane#Yellow Brick Road
People

U.S. Skateboarder Josh Neuman and 3 Others Dead After Plane Crash in Iceland: 'A Gentle Soul'

U.S. skateboarder and social media influencer Josh Neuman was one of four people killed following a plane crash in Iceland, according to local authorities. Icelandic Police say the 22-year-old was sightseeing Thursday when the aircraft disappeared from radars, the Associated Press reports. The plane crashed into Lake Thingvallavatn, Iceland's second-largest lake and was found Saturday following a massive search by members of Iceland's Search and Rescue organization, according to a translated press release from police.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Independent

‘When I saw the flight attendants panicking, that’s when I panicked’: Plane bursts tire on Atlanta landing

A passenger has described the terrifying moment a Delta plane’s skidded across the runway after a tire blew out on landing at Atlanta.Delta flight 1277 was travelling from Dallas-Fort Worth to Hartsfield Jackson Airport with 172 passengers on Sunday afternoon when the Airbus A321’s right gear wheel exploded on impact.Social media personality Tasha K was onboard and said it was one of the scariest experiences of her life.“We were about to approach the ground and the plane turned to the left, and then bam, it just hit.”The plane jolted as it hit the tarmac and then barrelled down the...
ECONOMY
Robb Report

This New Chinese Supersonic Aircraft Will Fly From Beijing to New York in One Hour

Chinese aerospace firm Space Transportation said it’s developing a combination aircraft and winged rocket that will eventually be used for space tourism. The aircraft will also be used as a supersonic business jet that can link any two points on Earth, reports Space.com. The company said that a flight from Beijing to New York would only take an hour. A CGI presentation on Space Transportation’s website shows passengers boarding a plane that is attached to a glider wing with two rocket boosters. The airplane then detaches from the wing after takeoff and flies through suborbital space. The wing and boosters then...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

142K+
Followers
15K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy