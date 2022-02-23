ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Joe Jonas Shares Trailer For DNCE And Kygo Collab 'Dancing Feet'

By Sarah Tate
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

DNCE is back and ready to share new music.

Earlier this month, the band announced it was "back to make you move" in a new collaboration with Kygo for their song "Dancing Feet." On Tuesday (February 22), lead singer Joe Jonas shared a trailer for the upcoming music video set to drop on Friday (February 25).

The teaser is presented as a movie trailer, with credits for DNCE members and Kygo, and features fast cars, pools, parties and, of course, music. Jonas even dons a sparkly pink ensemble and shows off his moves during a huge dance battle while he sings, "I don't wanna dance another beat, no, unless it's with you."

Check out the trailer below.

In the lead up to the video, DNCE has been sharing some sneak peeks behind the scenes, including a confetti-filled set, sharp pink and white suits, and the "dance battle to end all dance battles."

Jonas previously took to TikTok to tease a "new era" of music , with fans speculating everything from DNCE's return to a Camp Rock reunion or even a solo project. Fortunately for fans, they didn't have to wait long before DNCE made its return to Instagram and pledged, "WE'RE BACK TO MAKE YOU MOVE."

Vogue Magazine

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Continue Their Matchy-Matchy Style

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas love to coordinate. Despite their busy schedule as new parents (they welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, in July 2020), the two stars are often spotted in matchy-matchy outfits that still don’t feel cheesy. Case in point: the couple was spotted in L.A. yesterday wearing complementary green ensembles.
CELEBRITIES
The Manhattan Mercury

Kygo found it 'cool' to be part of DNCE's comeback

Kygo found it "very cool" to be part of DNCE's comeback. The 'Cake By the Ocean' hitmakers - comprising Joe Jonas, JinJoo Lee and Jack Lawless - announced their return earlier this month and the 30-year-old DJ and producer was delighted to be a part of their new single 'Dancing Feet', describing the collaboration as "fun and organic".
MUSIC
Floor8

Is Sophie Turner pregnant with Joe Jonas' second child?

Game of Thrones alum and Jonas Brothers member, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas sparked rumors that they're expecting a second child together after the pair were pictured on a recent outing. The X-Men actress set the internet ablaze with rumors that she was expecting her second child after she stepped out over the weekend in a dress that highlighted what many fans believed was a baby bump.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Sophie Turner Stuns in Knit Dress While Out With Joe Jonas

I've never met a human being who didn't like Sophie Turner. This talented (and hilarious) actress also happens to be incredibly fashionable, and proved the point yet again when stepping out on Wednesday, February 16 with fellow icon Joe Jonas in Los Angeles. The two looked incredibly fashionable, and while I am scouring the internet looking for Joe Jonas' colorful cardigan, my sights are especially set on Turner's green-apple-colored knit dress. The form-fitting, ribbed piece has pockets (!!!!) and is also on sale with Finders Keepers for only $70!
CELEBRITIES
