Subzero temps are ALMOST over

By Cody Matz
fox9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FOX 9) - After 2 solid months with temperatures containing a minus sign at times, it's finally about to end. Wednesday marked the 25th day so far this season where temperatures dipped below zero in the Twin Cities. That is tied for the most appearances...

KTUL

NEXT WEATHERMAKER: Winter storm, ice headed our way

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Our next weathermaker is rolling into Green Country. It began with a cold front and thunderstorms Monday night into early Tuesday. Now, the colder weather is spilling into the area. Here is how things look to play out:. TUESDAY: Temperatures will fall behind the front,...
TULSA, OK
KTVZ

4-10″ of new snow due

The next system will build in quickly today and deliver much-needed snow to the Cascades. From this morning through Tuesday morning, Mt. Bachelor could see as much as 4-10" of fresh snow. This is likely to be a wind-driven snow, with westerly winds at 15-25 mph gusting as high as 30-35 mph. Let's hope for all the snow we can get over the next 24 hours. This will be all we see for the next several days. Expect to see winter driving conditions to worsen over the next several hours.
BEND, OR
Daily Voice

Here's When Major New Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain To Region

A new major winter storm that will make its way across the country will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region toward the end of the week. Tuesday, Feb. 1 will start out with clear skies on a cold and dry day a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase during the day.
KSNT

Winter storm with heavy snow moving through today

A mix of sleet and freezing rain has been falling since around midnight. It has caused slick roadways already, and travel conditions are only expected to deteriorate through the morning. This mix transitions to all snow by daybreak, then we could see heavy snow at times. The northwestern corner of...
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
WEAU-TV 13

Second round of winter weather arrives, heavily impacting travel

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Snow will persist throughout the day and into the early evening hours, especially off to the northeast. An elongated stretch of low pressure is working its way to the northeast and dragging plenty of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico with it, explaining the widespread snowfall that we will continue to see. Rates can be heavy at times, especially given areas in Iowa have seen some thundersnow and thundersleet with this system, indicating that there is a lot of moisture and energy behind it. Temperatures will remain mostly steady in the mid teens at the surface, but areas off to the southeast -- who may have slightly warmer surface temperatures -- will also see a bit of warm air nudging into a layer above the surface, creating a wintry mix and in some cases, freezing rain.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
NECN

First Alert: Friday Winter Storm Will Bring Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds

After a record-breaking warm day Wednesday, snow is expected this Friday. We've issued a First Alert for the Friday winter storm. The storm will bring heavy snow, and some gusty winds all day Friday. When will it start snowing?. The heaviest snow will actually fall during the predawn hours Friday,...
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for late Monday and Tuesday

Read below the latest messages from the National Weather Service in La Crosse, WI and Des Moines, IA. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service La Crosse WI 312 PM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 ...A Prolonged Winter Storm Will Affect the Area With A Wintry Mix and Snow Monday afternoon through Tuesday... .A cold front over southern Minnesota will continue to push south across the area through tonight bringing and end to the balmy temperatures. Monday, snow will spread from the Dakotas into Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. The heavier band of snow should be north of the area. Farther south, warmer temperatures will be drawn northward over the cold front with a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain developing. The precipitation appears light Monday, but even a small amount of freezing rain can produce impacts to travel. The freezing drizzle and freezing rain is expected to increase Monday afternoon and Monday night, with potentially a decrease in intensity overnight. A second band of snow develops Tuesday and this band should bring additional light to moderate amounts of snow to the area with the higher amounts along and north of I90. The freezing rain may accumulate 0.01 to a tenth or two for parts of northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. MNZ079-086>088-WIZ017-029-032>034-210515- /O.NEW.KARX.WW.Y.0008.220222T0000Z-220223T0000Z/ Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Taylor-Clark-Buffalo-Trempealeau- Jackson- Including the cities of Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Medford, Neillsville, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall, and Black River Falls 312 PM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Although there will be light snow Monday, the bulk of the snow accumulations are expected Tuesday. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 PM Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.
WSAW

First Alert Weather Day Monday night to Tuesday Night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday night through Tuesday night. The latest winter storm to traverse through the Midwest will be taking a more northerly track in the early half of the new week. This means that the area will be likely impacted by snow, perhaps a wintry mix at times, along with brisk winds causing hazardous travel conditions.
WAUSAU, WI
6abc

Storm set to pummel Northeast with ice, snow: Latest path

One winter storm has wreaked havoc on Midwest roadways, and another is gearing up to bring a dangerous wave of ice and snow to the Northeast. The first storm slammed the Midwest Tuesday, dropping 10 to 30 inches of snow in some areas. The Minnesota State Patrol reported 373 crashes...
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Blizzard forces closure of 50 miles of I-94 in northwestern Minnesota

Blizzard conditions led to scores of crashes Friday morning across northwestern Minnesota and led the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol to shut down several major roads, including a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 94 from Fergus Falls to Moorhead. Whiteout conditions had reduced visibility to almost zero...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Winter Weather Advisory: Sleet & Freezing Rain Possible

Our next round of wintry weather will arrive Wednesday morning. A strong cold front will push into North Texas today. This has sent temperatures tumbling into the 30s and 40s. A strong northwest wind will accompany the front. Precipitation is not expected Tuesday afternoon. Today's front will essentially be the...
DALLAS, TX

