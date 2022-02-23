ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario, CA

CalPERS finally hires new chief investment officer

By Mark Anderson
Sacramento Business Journal
Sacramento Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After an 18-month international search for a new chief investment officer, the California Public Employees’ Retirement System has hired a Canadian working in New York. Nicole Musicco currently leads the Canadian investment business for RedBird Capital Partners in New York, and she previously led private equity and public equity investment teams...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Law.com

Newly Public Biotech Company Hires Chief Legal Officer

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has hired Gina Mazzariello as CLO. She comes from Boehringer Ingelheim. Amylyx aims to treat ALS by addressing the death of neurons. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, a fast-rising biotech company that went public last month, created the role of chief legal officer and filled it with Gina Mazzariello, who has more than two decades of legal experience in the health care industry.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Ontario, CA
Ontario, CA
Business
Sacramento Business Journal

Growing software company Gluware hiring briskly

Sacramento computer network provisioning and diagnostics company Gluware is on track to double its employee count following its $43 million funding round last fall, and it’s doing that while mostly operating remotely. Gluware is a provider of cloud-based networking technology and diagnostic tools for large companies with massive and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calpers#Chief Investment Officer#Investment#Retirement#Canadian#Redbird Capital Partners#Calpers Ceo#Blackstone Inc#Blackstone Lrb#Bx
Sacramento Business Journal

Sacramento Professional Advisors Network Welcomes New Leadership Team

The Sacramento Professional Advisors Network (“SPAN”) is pleased to announce a new leadership team for 2022 and beyond. As the pandemic upended SPAN’s tradition of in-person business networking, like-minded members met the moment with new forms of connection and supported each other both personally and professionally. Our new leadership team brings a fresh perspective and momentum. We are laser-focused on growing value for our members and diversifying the ways we serve our colleagues, clients, and community. Meet Our 2022 Executive Committee CHAIR | Gretchen Tobin, of KW Commercial Real Estate, joined SPAN’s board of directors in 2020. As past president of ACRE and CREW Sacramento, she brings a wealth of leadership experience and strategic vision to the network. Gretchen specializes in leasing and sales of office, retail, industrial and medical buildings in the Sacramento region. VICE CHAIR | Mike Caselli is an original board member. He is a relationship manager and vice president with Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California. Beyond banking, Mike enjoys entertaining others as a semi-professional musician for over 40 years. ROSEVILLE GROUP LEADER | Shannon Zajec is the Managing Partner of Employers Select Insurance Services, serving the Sacramento and Bay Area Regions. Her passion is making benefits easy for employers by providing cost-effective and morale-boosting benefit plans. Another passion, playing golf on warm sunny days with family and friends. FOLSOM GROUP LEADER | John Joyce, CRPS® AIF® is a wealth management advisor and 401k specialist with Iron Point Financial Advisors. He also serves as a coach for Jesuit High School’s two-time Division 1 section champion water polo team. DOWNTOWN GROUP LEADER | Dave Smith of Cresa represents companies seeking to lease or purchase office or industrial space. He’s an avid golfer and enjoys hosting SPAN colleagues on his home course in Elk Grove. SPAN founders Jim Bateman and Bill Wright – who served as Downtown and Folsom group leaders respectively since the inception of the organization in 2016 – will lend their support as emeritus board members. Our full Board of Directors includes Kris Mapes (Treasurer), Janice Doucet Thompson (Chair, Engagement & Inclusion Committee), Sheila Carroll, Roland Guillen, and Randy Hendershot. The Culture of SPAN SPAN connects accomplished advisors to share professional insight, develop meaningful relationships, and create business opportunities. What started among a few colleagues has been homegrown to nearly 60 service providers, including attorneys, CPAs, financial professionals, marketing consultants, and specialty business advisors. The culture of SPAN is nurtured by enterprising professionals who are givers by nature and want to create authentic relationships for business success. If you’re interested in exploring SPAN involvement, please reach out to a member in your circle of influence to learn about our membership experience and mutual-fit application process.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Business Journal

BIZEQUITY JOINS LPL FINANCIAL’S VENDOR AFFINITY PROGRAM EMPOWERING 19,000+ FINANCIAL ADVISORS

LPL Financial-affiliated advisors can access BizEquity’s cloud-based valuation platform and robust prospecting database to more effectively attract and serve small business owners PHILADELPHIA, Pa., February 10, 2022 - BizEquity, the largest patented provider of online business valuations, announced today that its cloud-based valuation platform is now available to all LPL Financial advisors, RIAs, and institutions through the firm’s network of vetted and approved vendors. LPL’s more than 19,000 affiliated financial advisors, RIAs, and institutions are now able to leverage BizEquity’s innovative business valuation software and prospecting database of over 33 million privately-held businesses. LPL’s Vendor Affinity Program provides a curated fintech marketplace helping to reduce the complexity and costs of running a business. The network of approved third-party vendors offers their products and services to LPL clients at discounted rates. Vendors are selected based on advisor demand, ease of use, and their ability to meet LPL’s security and compliance requirements. “We are thrilled to partner with LPL. Arming their advisors with the BizEquity platform can lead to better outcomes for their business owner clients,” said Jason Early, BizEquity’s President of Business Operations. “Over the next decade, 10 million businesses will transition and unlocking valuation knowledge will be a critical step for owners and their advisors.” “Small businesses are critical to the U.S. economy, and LPL is a strong proponent of entrepreneurship. Our firm is a proud partner to over 19,000 independent financial advisors, many of whom support the personal and professional financial needs of small business owners. With the addition of BizEquity, our clients have more choice and unique pricing to be able to access business valuation services in support of their clients’ needs,” commented Rob Pettman, LPL executive vice president, Wealth Management Solutions. About BizEquity BizEquity is a leading fintech software company created to democratize business valuation knowledge for every business in the world. BizEquity has created the largest online business valuation cloud-based software product and service and the most business valuation data on businesses in the market today. BizEquity's patented platform is distributed through leading financial services firms such as TD Bank; UBS; PNC; Northwestern Mutual; Equitable; Goldman Sachs, and over 750 other financial services firms and over 4,000 advisors. BizEquity was acquired by ACBJ in 2019 and now is able to provide financial services firms support to better reach business owner clients to help them discover their worth. For further information, please contact: BizEquity, LLC Gwendolyn Legendy Sr. Director of Marketing gwendolyn@bizequity.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
Sacramento Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - February 4, 2022

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
ECONOMY
Sacramento Business Journal

Real estate Leads - February 11, 2022

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
Sacramento Business Journal

Sacramento Business Journal

Sacramento, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sacramento Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sacramento

Comments / 0

Community Policy