Twitter appears to be working on a feature that will allow you to untag your Twitter username from an unwanted thread, aka escape from ‘Twitter canoes’ …. It’s a situation I find myself in all the time. A piece I wrote is tweeted with my username, and then two or more people decided to have a childish argument in the thread – growing increasingly angry with each other. Because my Twitter username is tagged, I get notified of every post, and every line of the nonsense appears in my Mentions.

INTERNET ・ 5 DAYS AGO