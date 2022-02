Kraft Heinz earnings are improving and debt levels have significantly decreased. Kraft Heinz (KHC) stock is an undervalued gem in a relatively overvalued market. Kraft Heinz has stabilized earnings and debt, free cash flow generation looks strong, and the company is trading right at book value. Kraft Heinz’s operations are on par with what they were in FY17 when the company reached all-time high levels and the company is beginning to move past the massive write-downs and SEC probe that was addressed in February 2019. Kraft Heinz has left a sour taste in the mouths of many investors; however, the company appears to be a strong long-term trade at current market levels.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO