UConn-Villanova a special Fox telecast

A sight that no one expected to see — UConn fans storming the court after a dramatic win against Villanova.

March Madness came one week early Tuesday, thanks to a UConn-Villanova men’s basketball game that was played with post-season electricity.

Fox Sports broadcaster Kevin Kugler recognized immediately that this game had far more intensity than a normal regular-season game and provided the energy that this game deserved. Kugler also does NFL games for Fox, is one of the network’s under-rated voices, and supplied big-game enthusiasm from start to finish.

The end of the game, with UConn fans pouring onto the XL Center court, was captured perfectly.

There was also post-game coverage. Analyst Bill Raftery, not known for his interviewing, asked all the right questions to the star of the game, UConn’s R.J. Cole, who delivered the game-winning basket and took the game-saving charge.

There were no “how does it feel” questions by Raftery. Instead he asked about the game-winning shot, how Cole switched the ball to his right hand and about Cole’s charge and how UConn managed the win with assistant coach Kimani Young taking over after UConn head coach Dan Hurley was ejected. It was everything fans that wanted to know.

In Fox’s studio, analyst Steve Lavin wasted no time in praising Young, saying he had just made himself a candidate for many coaching openings around the country.

Fox Sports wound up with a great game to cover and got the maximum out of it. The American Athletic Conference never had a UConn game with the tenacity that this one had.

Locally, WTNH-TV8 and WVIT-TV30 had the best coverage because both stations had quotes from the coaches press conferences.

Channel 8 aired highlights in the early portion of its newscast and Channel 30 even had great video of fans storming the court.

The UConn-Villanova game didn’t provide the only classic sports highlights Tuesday. Channel 30 had video of a Monday night junior varsity game between Somers and Ellington in which Somers player Jayden Lynch made one of the most spectacular hoops of all-time — a no-look shot from the baseline with his back to the basket that somehow managed to find the net.

It was the most unbelievable shot seen in Connecticut since Larry Bird put a shot in from behind the basket in a Civic Center exhibition game.

The only difference was Lynch’s shot counted and Bird’s didn’t. Channel 30 sportscaster Mike Massaro conducted a zoom call interview with Lynch, who sounded as if he still was amazed at what he did.

So were we. It’s a good thing we had some video evidence.

‘Blacklist’ bubble survival

The way the 2021-22 season started, it looked as if “The Blacklist” was about to be torn up by NBC.

The early ratings were down, the show was without one of its stars, Megan Boone, who left the series, and Season 9 looked as if it would be the end of the line.

That line, however, has been extended to Season 10. NBC announced Tuesday that “The Blacklist” would be back for another season in the fall, even though the future did not look bright.

The show will finish Season 9 on a new night. It has been evicted from its Thursday 8 p.m. time slot because of the addition of “Law & Order,” so “The Blacklist” will be pushed to Fridays, where it aired last season.

Sometimes it has been difficult to find “The Blacklist” because NBC has moved it around the schedule.

The show has been solid, however. James Spader may get shut out of Emmy consideration, but he has carried the series for nine seasons.

And that number is about to climb to 10. Spader has played the “bad guy, good guy” role to perfection, better than anyone else in TV could do it.