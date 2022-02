The partnership between Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans has worked terribly so far. In three years, neither side is closer to reaching their goals. The Williamson saga has played out very weirdly this season. His injury status has hardly improved and rumors are flying around that he is not happy there. Such rumors have been floated previously but with Williamson not reaching out to CJ McCollum upon his trade to the Pelicans, the uncertainty about Zion’s happiness with the franchise exacerbated.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO