ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

New cyberskills training to be offered to thousands of schoolchildren

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bvVdf_0eMiFYw800

Thousands of children are to be given the chance to learn the cybersecurity skills used by intelligence agencies and how to launch a career in the industry, thanks to a new scheme being rolled out to secondary schools across the country.

The Cyber Explorers programme is part of a Government plan to create a more diverse and highly skilled generation of talent for the UK’s growing cybersecurity industry and to address current skills gaps.

The new scheme will use characters, quizzes and activities to show students how digital and computing skills can open up a range of different career paths, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said.

Cyber minister Julia Lopez said: “For years the UK has led the world in cybersecurity, but we’re now looking ahead to the future. This sector is home to some of our most exciting, innovative jobs and they must be open to everyone.

“Cyber Explorers will give thousands of young people the opportunity to learn digital skills they need for the modern workplace and get the best possible start on their journey towards a career in cyber.”

The Government said girls and pupils from low socioeconomic backgrounds are currently under-represented in IT courses at GCSE and equivalent levels, but the Cyber Explorers programme has been designed to engage students just before they choose their subjects at those levels, with the aim of improving the diversity of those on computer science courses.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay said: “The UK’s cybersecurity industry is going from strength to strength and we must continue to unlock the opportunities it brings to our economy by investing in the right skills and training.

“Cyber Explorers is a fantastic opportunity to encourage a new generation to learn the essential digital skills they need for the future and get the best possible start to their careers, as well as meet demand for future talent in the sector.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea off east coast

North Korea on Sunday launched a suspected ballistic missile into sea, South Korean and Japanese officials said, in the North’s apparent eighth round of weapons tests so far this year. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff announced that the launch had happened without providing further details. Japan’s Defence Ministry...
WORLD
BBC

Thousands of new prison spaces to be created

Four thousand new prison places will be created as part of plans to increase capacity, the government has announced. In 2021, the government said 20,000 new prison places would be created by the middle of the decade. Additional blocks have been announced for HMPs Bullingdon, Channings Wood, Elmley, Highpoint, Hindley,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Security#Uk#Cyber Explorers
WOOD

New local partnership to offer summer employment training for students with disabilities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Michigan is home to approximately 1.3 million individuals with disabilities. Michigan Rehabilitation Services (MRS) provides specialized employment and education-related services and training to assist teens and adults with disabilities in becoming employed or retaining employment. Michigan Rehabilitation Services, Ionia County Intermediate School District and local nonprofit ENRICH.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
BBC

Thousands of Birmingham Commonwealth Games jobs on offer

More than 20,000 temporary jobs are being made available to work for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. The roles are in security, stewarding, catering, cleaning, retail and logistics, and last between three weeks and three months, organisers say. An additional 600 job opportunities are being made available within the 2022...
RETAIL
The Guardian

CEO of Home Office contractor apologises for racist messages by staff

The chief executive of top Home Office contractor Mitie has apologised to the home secretary personally after a series of racist WhatsApp messages shared between Mitie staff emerged. The messages, revealed by the Sunday Mirror, include derogatory references to Chinese people. Mitie admitted to the Guardian that it received complaints...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Computer Science
newschain

Alex Neil highlights Sunderland’s strength after win at Wigan

Alex Neil hailed his Sunderland players, who ‘rose to the physical challenge’ of travelling to Sky Bet League One high-flyers Wigan and came away with a 3-0 victory. Bailey Wright gave the Black Cats the perfect start when he nodded home Alex Pritchard’s free-kick inside two minutes.
SOCCER
newschain

Police intervene over protests outside Russian Embassy

Police have intervened during Ukrainian protests in London as paint was thrown and a counter-protester with a Russian flag was almost punched. Hundreds gathered outside the embassy in Kensington and at Downing Street on Saturday afternoon to call for Vladimir Putin to withdraw from Ukraine. Waving flags, banners and placards,...
PROTESTS
newschain

Germany signals major shift by sending weapons to Ukraine

The German government has said it will send weapons and other supplies directly to Ukraine, as Russia attempts to invade its capital city, Kyiv. As part of a significant shift, Germany is also ready to also support some restrictions of the Swift global banking system for Russia, officials said. The...
POLITICS
newschain

England hold off Wales fightback to stay on track in Six Nations

England survived repeated second-half comebacks from Wales to keep their Guinness Six Nations title hopes alive with a 23-19 victory at Twickenham. Marcus Smith landed six penalties to keep Eddie Jones’ men out of reach, though there were shades of the 2015 World Cup group clash – Wales’ solitary victory at Twickenham in the last decade – as a comfortable lead crumbled.
WORLD
newschain

Accrington fight back twice to beat Wycombe

Accrington came from behind twice to beat promotion-chasing Wycombe 3-2 in Sky Bet League One. Wanderers opened the scoring on 13 minutes when Jason McCarthy’s cross from the right was met by Sam Vokes at the far post and he side-footed home. Stanley equalised on 20 minutes when Sean...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
120K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy