It’s coming up on local scholarship season. Many businesses, families and philanthropists generously invest in students by sponsoring scholarships. This unique opportunity in Taos speaks volumes to the value our community places on education. The scholarships are based on but not limited to strong academic records, involvement in sports, community service, overcoming adversity and for entering specific trades or occupations. Scholarship committees and donors are looking for essays and applications that are thoughtful and well written. If you are interested, please call Bridges to set up an appointment and we can help you craft your essay and application materials. Make sure to call with enough time to meet deadlines, many of which are in early April.

TAOS, NM ・ 9 DAYS AGO