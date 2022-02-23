ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Police: Man stabbed, car stolen in Brooklyn

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

NEW YORK -- Police say a man was stabbed and his car was stolen during a meetup gone wrong in Brooklyn .

The 53-year-old victim met up with the suspects around 4:40 p.m. Sunday on Hubbard Street in Sheepshead Bay .

He was supposed to sell them a car, but police said they stabbed him instead and drove away in his Infinity JX35.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Meanwhile, the search continues for the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) . You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

