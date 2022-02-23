Police: Man stabbed, car stolen in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police say a man was stabbed and his car was stolen during a meetup gone wrong in Brooklyn .

The 53-year-old victim met up with the suspects around 4:40 p.m. Sunday on Hubbard Street in Sheepshead Bay .

He was supposed to sell them a car, but police said they stabbed him instead and drove away in his Infinity JX35.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Meanwhile, the search continues for the suspects.

